Africa: Teams to Discover Their Opponents Today At TotalEnergies CAF Afcon 2025 Final Draw

The stage is set at the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat, Morocco, where 24 African football nations will learn their group stage opponents in the highly-anticipated Final Draw for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 on Monday. The event, set for 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT), will reveal the group stage opponents for 24 teams competing for African football's most coveted trophy.

The draw is more than just a formal procedure--it marks the symbolic beginning of Africa's premier football competition, which will run from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

With the mood across the continent reaching fever pitch, coaches, players, and fans are eager to find out who their teams will face in the group stage battles.

The 24 Competing Nations

The tournament features a blend of perennial powerhouses, rising stars, and debutants:

Pot 1 (Favourites): Morocco (hosts), Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire (defending champions)

Morocco (hosts), Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire (defending champions) Pot 2: Cameroon, Mali, Tunisia, South Africa, DR Congo, Burkina Faso

Cameroon, Mali, Tunisia, South Africa, DR Congo, Burkina Faso Pot 3: Gabon, Angola, Zambia, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, Benin

Gabon, Angola, Zambia, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, Benin Pot 4 (Underdogs): Mozambique, Comoros, Tanzania, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Botswana

The diversity of teams promises a competition filled with contrasting styles and narratives.

Favourites and Underdogs

Host nation Morocco, returning to host the AFCON for the first time since 1988, will look to capitalize on their home advantage. The Atlas Lions, riding high on their historic 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal run, are among the favourites.

Defending champions Côte d'Ivoire are also eyeing back-to-back triumphs after lifting the trophy on home soil just one year ago. Senegal, the 2021 winners, led by coach Pape Thiaw, are equally determined to make history.

Meanwhile, underdogs like Botswana, returning to the AFCON for only the second time since 2012, and Comoros, looking to replicate their surprise 2021 campaign, bring a unique edge to the tournament.

Record Holders and Dark Horses

The record champions Egypt, spearheaded by stars like Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, remain a formidable force. However, teams like Mali and Burkina Faso, often labeled as dark horses, could upset the traditional order with their talented squads.

Draw Mechanics

The draw will divide the 24 teams into six groups of four, with the top two in each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, advancing to the round of 16.

Morocco automatically occupies position A1 as hosts, while the rest of the teams are seeded based on their FIFA rankings.

A Star-Studded Evening

The Mohammed V National Theatre, inaugurated in 1961, is dressed for the occasion, showcasing Morocco's elegance and cultural heritage.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The event will feature musical performances by internationally renowned artists like RedOne and Gims, celebrating the unity of sport and culture.

African football legends such as Essam El Hadary, Patrick Mboma, and Mustapha Hadji will grace the event, adding gravitas to the evening.

Broadcast live to over 90 countries on CAF's platforms and global broadcasters, the AFCON 2025 draw symbolizes the unifying power of African football.

The tournament, scheduled from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, promises a showcase of talent, resilience, and passion as Africa's finest compete for continental glory.