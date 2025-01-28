Africa: Afcon 2025 - Holders Ivory Coast to Face Cameroon, Uganda Draws Nigeria

Uganda, returning to the biannual tournament after two showings in 2017 and 2019 was interrupted by a dip, were in their best form in the qualifiers under Belgian tactician Paul Put.

Uganda has alongside giants Nigeria and Tunisia as well as neighbours Tanzania in Group C of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Holders Ivory Coast have drawn Cameroon in Group F following the draw at a glittering ceremony in Rabat, Morocco. The Elephants will also face Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Gabon and Mozambique.

Africa's biggest sporting event will begin on December 21 and run until January 18, 2026. The opening match will pit hosts Morocco against Comoros.

In Nigeria and Tunisia, Put's charges face giants who have lately underwhelmed in qualifiers although Nigeria did go all the way to the final of the last edition before losing to eventual winners Ivory Coast.

Uganda and Tanzania are two of the co-hosts of Afcon 2027 edition under the regional Pamoja bid.

In other intriguing regional contests, three southern African teams will feature in Group B, with South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe all drawn together along with Mohamed Salah's Egypt.

Sudan, who qualified for Afcon 2025 despite the country being engulfed in a civil war, will face Algeria in Group E.

Moroccan legend Mustapha Hadji was among the celebrated footballing figures on hand to assist with the draw.

Alongside him was former Nottingham Forest and Tottenham defender Serge Aurier, twice an Afcon winner with Ivory Coast.

Joseph Yobo, captain of Nigeria's Afcon winning team in 2013, was also on hand to pick out the teams.

Senegal's former Afcon-winning coach Aliou Cisse, who led the Teranga Lions to victory in 2021, also assisted, with his nation drawn in Group D alongside DR Congo.

The 24 teams have been split into six groups. The winners and runners-up in each group, plus the best four third-placed teams, will reach the knockout phase.

The draw for Afcon 2025 was conducted by (from left to right) Mustapha Hadji, Serge Aurier, Caf's Samson Adamu, Aliou Cisse and Joseph Yobo

Morocco, who will also host this year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), stepped in as Afcon 2025 hosts after Guinea were stripped of the tournament because of concerns about infrastructure and facilities.

Just hours before Monday's draw began, the local organising committee announced that Rabat, Casablanca, Agadir, Marrakech, Fes and Tangier will host matches during Afcon 2025 across nine stadiums.

Four stadiums will be in the capital Rabat, where the final will be played at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah.

Morocco are World Cup co-hosts in 2030, along with Spain and Portugal, and plan to build a 115,000-seater stadium on the outskirts of Casablanca by 2027, which they hope could stage the global final.

Afcon 2025 group draw in full

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F: Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

Additional reporting by agencies