Nigeria: 200 Million Nigerians At Risk of Neglected Tropical Diseases-Official

He said globally, over one billion people are affected by NTDs across 149 countries with Africa bearing nearly half of the burden

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, has said over 200 million Nigerians are at risk of contracting at least one Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD), with 165 million in need of preventive chemotherapy.

Mr Salako disclosed this during a press briefing to commemorate the 2025 World NTDs Day (WNTDD) in Abuja, on Monday.

He said globally, over one billion people are affected with NTDs across 149 countries with Africa bearing nearly half of the burden.

He noted that Nigeria alone accounts for about 25 per cent of the cases on the continent.

"Nigeria has more than 200 million people at risk of one NTD or the other and 165 million people needing preventive chemotherapy for at least one NTD," he said.

The WNTDD observed annually on 30 January, aims to raise awareness about the devastating impact of NTDs on vulnerable populations, particularly in low-income communities.

The theme for 2025 WNTDD is 'Unite, Act, and Eliminate NTDs'.

Mr Salako said the WNTDD is an opportunity to re-energise the momentum to end the suffering from these diseases caused by a variety of pathogens, viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi, and toxins.

"We shall focus attention on millions of people with little or no access to prevention, treatment, and care services to counter the social determinants of health," he said.

Neglected Tropical Diseases

NTDs are a diverse group of conditions caused by various pathogens including viruses, bacteria, parasites and fungi.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), these diseases primarily affect impoverished communities in tropical areas, though some have a much larger geographical distribution.

Some NTDs include Buruli ulcer, Chagas disease, dengue and chikungunya, leishmaniasis, leprosy, Noma, and lymphatic filariasis, among others.

The Nigerian government had in November said approximately $19 million is required to effectively combat NTDs in the country.

Eliminating NTDs

Mr Salako noted that Nigeria is one of the few endemic countries that have developed and reviewed its NTDs master plan 2023 - 2027, which is now being used as an advocacy tool by stakeholders to achieve the 2030 targets for disease control and elimination.

He said the movement to eliminate NTDs and other significant diseases like leprosy has been driven by partnerships across various sectors, including public and private sectors, donor countries, UN bodies, philanthropies, research institutions, civil society organisations, and the media.

He noted that over the years, there have been significant global, continental, and national efforts aimed at controlling and eliminating these diseases, with some progress being made.

Mr Salako added that 51 countries have successfully eliminated at least one of the 21 NTDs, demonstrating that the NTDs elimination agenda is achievable.

He pointed out that Nigeria has also made progress in tackling some diseases over the years.

"A few notable progresses include the eradication of Guinea Worm in 2013, the weaning of 29 million people of ivermectin treatment in 10 transmission zones (States) in the country, elimination of Onchocerciasis in Plateau, Nasarawa states, and interruption of transmission in addition eight States (Kaduna, Kebbi, Zamfara, Delta, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Anambra)," he said.

"About 39.5 million people across 20 States and the FCT no longer require Lymphatic Filariasis treatment. We have achieved a reduction in prevalence in at-risk populations of trachoma infection by 84 per cent. 3.5 million persons in 109 endemic LGAs across 17 states are no longer in need of Mass Drug Administration."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He assured that the control and elimination of NTDs in Nigeria remains an important element in the government's drive towards attaining Universal Health Coverage by 2030.

Partnership

In his remark, the Director of Helen Keller International in Nigeria, Aliyu Mohammed, reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to supporting Nigeria in its quest to eliminate leprosy and other NTDs by 2030.

Mr Mohammed said; "We have been partnering with the government to tackle these issues, and we are stretching our collaboration to ensure we eliminate all phases of leprosy and other NTDs as part of the broader fight against national poverty.

The Country Director of CBM Global, Abdulazeez Musa, emphasised the importance of sustainable funding, innovative solutions, and a commitment to equitable healthcare for all.

Mr Musa stressed that immediate action is crucial, as delays could result in lost lives, diminished livelihoods, and prolonged suffering.