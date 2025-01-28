Africa: Final Draw for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025 Produces Intriguing Groups for Continent's Greatest Show

The Final Draw for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco 2025 was concluded following a star-studded ceremony at the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat on Monday, 27 January, giving the 24 qualified teams their path to the trophy.

The teams were drawn into six groups each containing four sides ahead of the 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026 finals tournament that will be spread across six host cities and nine stadia in Morocco as Africa's best chase the continent's most coveted trophy.

Hosts Morocco headline Group A and will take on Mali, Zambia and Comoros in what looks a hotly contested pool.

Record seven-time winners Egypt face a trio of Southern African teams in Group B in the form of last year's bronze medalists South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe.

In Group C, Nigeria will lock horns with Tunisia and the East African duo of Uganda and Tanzania, who will be TotalEnergies CAF AFCON co-hosts in 2027.

The 2021 champions Senegal go up against Democratic Republic of Congo, Benin and Botswana in Group D.

Algeria, winners in 2019, take on Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea and Sudan in an interesting Group E.

And defending champions Cote d'Ivoire face old rivals and five-time winners Cameroon, Gabon and Mozambique in Group F as they look to claim back-to-back titles.

The top two teams in each pool will advance to the round of 16, along with the four best Third-placed sides.

The draw, which was broadcast in over 90 countries worldwide, was conducted with the assistance of African legends Serge Aurier, Aliou Cissé, Joseph Yobo and Mustapha Hadji.

Morocco is hosting the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON for the first time since 1988

TOTALENERGIES CAF AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS, MOROCCO 2025

GROUP A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros GROUP B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe GROUP C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania GROUP D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana GROUP E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan GROUP F: Cote d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer Morocco By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For more on the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, visit www.cafonline.com

Further Enquiries:

CAF Communications

communications@cafonline.com