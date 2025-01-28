Morocco: CAF Unveils Host Cities for Morocco-2025 Afcon

Cairo — The Confederation of African Football (CAF) in collaboration with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco-2025, on Monday unveiled the six cities that will host the matches of this prestigious competition.

"Six cities and nine stadiums have been selected for this flagship tournament of African soccer, which will be held from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026," CAF announced on its website.

These include four stadiums in Rabat, namely the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah (69,500 seats), the Stade Al Barid (18,000 seats), the Olympic Stadium annexed to the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah (21,000 seats) and the Complexe Sportif Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan (22,000 seats).

According to the same source, the Complexe Sportif Mohammed V in Casablanca (45,000 seats), the Grand Stade d'Agadir (41,144 seats), the Grand Stade de Marrakech (41,245 seats), the Complexe Sportif de Fès (35,468 seats) and the Grand Stade de Tanger (75,600 seats) will also host matches in this competition.

The draw for the final phase of the CAN is scheduled for this evening at the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat.