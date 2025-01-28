Sudan: Darfur - ICC Prosecutor Urges Immediate Action to Address Atrocities

The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday called on the UN Security Council to act decisively to address the worsening atrocities in Sudan's Darfur region.

Briefing ambassadors, Karim Khan highlighted the urgent need for justice and accountability as violence and humanitarian suffering escalate.

"Criminality is accelerating in Darfur. Civilians are being targeted, women and girls are subjected to sexual violence, and entire communities are left in destruction," he said.

"This is not just an assessment; it is a hard-edged analysis based on verified evidence."

Violence in Darfur has displaced thousands of families and devastated the region, with vital civilian infrastructure attacked, civilians killed and communities suffering from famine and disease.

Deepening crisis

The gravity of the situation in the wider region was underscored by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who condemned a 24 January attack on the Saudi Teaching Hospital in El Fasher, North Darfur.

At least 70 patients and their relatives were reportedly killed, and dozens more injured.

"This appalling attack which affected the only functioning hospital in Darfur's largest city comes after more than 21 months of war have left much of Sudan's health care system in tatters," Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said in a statement.

The Secretary-General reiterated that international humanitarian law mandates the protection of medical facilities and personnel and that the deliberate targeting of such facilities may constitute a war crime.

He also renewed his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a sustainable, inclusive political dialogue to end the conflict.

Echoes of past crimes

Mr. Khan urged the 15-member Council to recommit to the principles outlined in resolution 1593, adopted 20 years ago, which referred the situation in Darfur to the ICC.

"We hear those echoes that gave rise to the original referral," he said, warning that a new generation is suffering the same atrocities endured by their parents.

The ICC Prosecutor announced that his office is preparing applications for new arrest warrants tied to alleged crimes committed in West Darfur.

He emphasised that these applications would only proceed with robust evidence to ensure a realistic prospect of conviction, reinforcing the ICC's commitment to justice for victims.

Mr. Khan also stressed the need for greater cooperation in transferring ICC fugitives, including former President Omar al-Bashir and other high-ranking officials accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Deja vu

The ICC Prosecutor also painted a grim picture of Darfur's humanitarian and security landscape.

"The same communities targeted 20 years ago are suffering today, with crimes being used as weapons of war," Mr. Khan stated, stressing that such acts violate international humanitarian law and demanded an immediate halt to the violence.

The trial of Ali Kushayb

Mr. Khan also highlighted the significance of the ICC trial of Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, also known as Ali Kushayb, addressing crimes committed in 2003 and 2004.

This trial has shown the people of Darfur that they are not forgotten and "not airbrushed out of public consciousness" he said, highlighting the efforts made by Darfuris themselves to ensure justice and accountability.

Mr. Khan concluded by emphasising the moral and legal responsibility of the international community to deliver justice.

"The people of Darfur are in danger, and they have a right to justice. It is time to deliver on the promise of resolution 1593," he said.

"It is time for us collectively to join hands and deliver on that promise to prevent this constant cycle of despair that generations of Darfuris have suffered."