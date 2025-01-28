Monrovia — The conspicuous absence of the Supreme Court Justices from Monday's State of the Nation Address left their seats glaringly empty, sparking intense speculation about why the nation's top legal minds chose to snub the constitutionally mandated event.

Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh reportedly departed the country over the weekend to attend the Annual High-Level Meeting of Chief Justices and Presidents of Supreme and Constitutional Courts of Africa and the Middle East in Cairo, Egypt. However, critics argue that prioritizing an international conference over the State of the Nation Address raises questions about her motives and judgment. The absence of the remaining four justices has further fueled suspicions, with some suggesting it might have been a coordinated decision.

Sources within the Temple of Justice suggest that the boycott may stem from the government's recognition of Richard Koon as Speaker of the Legislature. This recognition reportedly contradicts a Supreme Court ruling that declared any actions by the House of Representatives not in compliance with Articles 33 and 49 of the Constitution as ultra vires. The justices, according to sources, might be distancing themselves from the controversy to avoid potential U.S. sanctions tied to the removal of Fonati Koffa as Speaker, allegedly carried out in blatant disregard for the rule of law.

Insiders claim that Chief Justice Yuoh had privately advised the government to adhere to the Court's ruling but that the Executive instead followed the Justice Minister's interpretation of the decision, reportedly to suit its political agenda. The Chief Justice, nearing retirement, is said to be exercising caution to avoid jeopardizing her post-retirement benefits.

"The Chief Justice is being careful," one source explained. "She does not want to endorse Richard Koon as Speaker because, according to the law, Fonati Koffa remains the Speaker. At the same time, she's steering clear of the political mess to avoid the government retaliating by withholding her retirement benefits."

Despite these claims, the Bench's decision has not escaped criticism. Secretary-General-elect of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA), Cllr. Varmah, described the Court's boycott as irrational if it was intended as a protest against Koon's leadership.

"Frankly, it doesn't make sense. I'll go on record--it makes no sense to claim his speakership is illegal yet still benefit from a budget passed under his leadership," Cllr. Varmah stated. He further argued that true patriotism would require the Chief Justice and Associate Justices to reject their salaries and benefits from the 2025 National Budget if they genuinely believe Koon's speakership is unlawful.

"If you want to be patriotic, then be patriotic to the core--reject the money, because it was passed through an allegedly illegal process," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Civil Law Court dismissed a petition by embattled Speaker Fonati Koffa, who challenged his removal as unconstitutional. The court cited procedural flaws in the process but did not resolve the crisis surrounding Koon's controversial leadership.

Koon's position as Acting Speaker remains contentious, with lawmakers and political observers accusing him of benefitting from a process that violated constitutional norms.