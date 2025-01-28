Liberia: Pres. Boakai Charts Path for Constitutional Reform, Economic Revival, and Unity

Monrovia — In his second Annual Message to the 55th Legislature, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. promised constitutional reform, national unity, and inclusive development. Speaking to lawmakers on Monday, January 27, 2025, under the theme "Rescue to Development: Implementing the ARREST Agenda," the President reaffirmed his administration's commitment to addressing Liberia's historic challenges and charting a path toward sustained progress.

In a speech that spanned key sectors of governance, President Boakai stated the necessity of a constitutional review, declaring it a "Moment of Truth" for the nation. "I will propose a review of our Constitution to address shortcomings in our Organic Law," the President announced.

Constitutional Reform and Electoral Changes

President Boakai highlighted critical areas requiring immediate attention including strengthening democratic institutions, fostering inclusivity, and addressing systemic weaknesses in governance. Among the proposed changes, the President vowed to introduce comprehensive electoral reforms aimed at enhancing the credibility and transparency of the nation's electoral process.

"We will propose comprehensive electoral reforms to strengthen our electoral process and democratic credentials," he stated. He, however, did not disclose specific details in his speech.

The President's reform agenda also includes plans to tackle the unresolved issues of national unity and historical grievances. As part of these efforts, he pledged to convene a National Conference on Post-War Infrastructure, which would address the rebuilding and development of Liberia's post-conflict infrastructure.

Honoring Historical Figures and Recognizing Regional Contributions

In a gesture of reconciliation and historical justice, President Boakai announced plans to honor the legacies of former Presidents William R. Tolbert Jr. and Samuel K. Doe. "I will initiate plans for the proper burial of former presidents William R. Tolbert and Samuel K. Doe," he said.

Additionally, the President committed to recognizing the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for their critical role in maintaining peace and stability during Liberia's tumultuous periods. "We will propose a plan to recognize ECOWAS for their vital contributions," he stated.

Economic Achievements and Future Outlook

Addressing the state of the economy, President Boakai painted a picture of resilience and progress. He highlighted a revised real GDP growth rate of 5.1% for 2024, attributing this to strategic investments in sectors such as mining, agriculture, fisheries, and services. Inflation, which had peaked at 10.1% before his administration, was prudently managed down to 7.7% by the end of 2024, with further reductions projected for 2025.

The President credited sound fiscal and monetary policies for the economic turnaround. He also lauded international partners, including the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and USAID, for their continued support. "Our inclusion in the IMF's Extended Credit Facility program has unlocked additional support from multilateral and bilateral partners," he said, highlighting a $210 million financing package aimed at addressing macroeconomic imbalances.

A key achievement was the government's success in mobilizing $734 million in domestic revenue in 2024--the highest in Liberia's history. "This achievement marks a significant milestone," he noted, pointing to ongoing tax reforms, including the introduction of a Value-Added Tax (VAT) system, as critical drivers of this success.

Infrastructure and Energy Development

Infrastructure development remained a central theme of President Boakai's address. He reported significant progress in road construction and rehabilitation projects, including the expansion of the Roberts International Airport Road and the near completion of the Sanniquellie to Logatuo Road Project. "Improving road connectivity is a cornerstone of our development agenda," he affirmed.

In the energy sector, the President outlined plans to electrify 100,000 households annually, aiming for a 75% access rate by 2030. Ongoing projects include the construction of a 20-megawatt solar power plant in Montserrado County, set for completion by October 2025. "Energy access is essential for unlocking opportunities in agriculture, roads, education, healthcare, and tourism," he said.

Social Protection and Human Capital Development

President Boakai placed a strong emphasis on education and health as pillars of human capital development. His administration's initiatives in the education sector include clearing $1 million in scholarship arrears and launching a $75 million foundational learning project in collaboration with USAID. "We have taken deliberate steps to combat hunger in schools by allocating $1 million to the school feeding program," he added.

In the health sector, the President highlighted achievements such as reducing maternal and child mortality rates, increasing vaccination coverage, and piloting a Community Pharmacy initiative. Plans are also underway to establish a state-of-the-art Cardiothoracic Center at John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital and construct a $16 million National Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratory in Margibi County.

Transparency and Accountability

Reaffirming his administration's commitment to good governance, President Boakai declared, "The business-as-usual approach to governance is a thing of the past." He cited unprecedented audits of government institutions, payroll reforms, and the removal of ghost names from public service payrolls as evidence of progress. "Our determination has led to more transparent systems and established accountability measures," he asserted.

The President also called on the Legislature and Judiciary to join his administration's fight against corruption. "Acting on audit reports and fast-tracking corruption cases will restore public confidence in government," he said.

Call for Unity and Inclusion

In an appeal to Liberians across the political spectrum, President Boakai urged unity and reconciliation. "Our democracy should not be defined by elections where the winner is perceived to have taken all," he said, advocating for a governance model that prioritizes the next generation over the next election.

As the nation looks ahead, President Boakai's bold proposals and steadfast commitment to reform set the tone for a transformative era in Liberia's history. His speech not only outlined a roadmap for development but also called on all Liberians to unite in building a prosperous and inclusive future.