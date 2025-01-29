Liberia: U.S. to Deport Over 1,500 Liberians Under Stricter Immigration Policies

Monrovia — The United States is set to deport 1,563 Liberians as part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration under the Trump administration. The deportation is part of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)'s efforts to enforce stricter immigration policies targeting undocumented residents.

FrontPage Africa has learned that the Liberians in question are part of the 1.4 million individuals ICE documented for deportation as of November 2024. While the exact timeline for their removal remains unclear, reports indicate that deportations of undocumented immigrants have already commenced under the administration's policies.

Liberia is not the only African nation affected. Other countries, including Benin and Nigeria, also have nationals on ICE's non-detained docket with final orders of removal.

The move comes amid ongoing debates over immigration in the U.S., with the Trump administration doubling down on efforts to curb illegal immigration and enforce deportation orders.

Liberian authorities have yet to issue a formal statement regarding the development, but the impending deportations are expected to spark significant concerns for the families of those affected and Liberia's already fragile economy.

This development raises questions about the long-term implications for Liberia, especially as the country continues to recover from years of economic challenges. Local and international organizations are likely to call for measures to support the reintegration of deportees into Liberian society.