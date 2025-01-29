Namibia: 19 Namibians On U.S. Deportation List

A total of 19 Namibians have been lined up for deportation on a list of more than one million non-citizens by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The one million plus migrants are individuals on the non-detained docket who have final orders of removal from the United States (US).

The list, provided in an online statement by ICE Enforcement Removal Operations, comes as Donald Trump makes good on his campaign promise of mass deportations aided by military aircraft.

On top of the 19 Namibians, 12 are from Botswana, 379 from South Africa, six from Eswatini, 14 from Mozambique, 662 from Angola, 174 from Zambia, 56 from Malawi and 545 from Zimbabwe.

At the same time, 3 690 Nigerians have also been lined up for deportation.

Latin American countries have some of the largest numbers of people facing deportation with Honduras having 261 651, Nicaragua (45 995), Guatemala (253 413) and Mexico (252 044).

The US says that ICE is unable to provide a list of case-specific reasons why the agency is unable to remove certain non-citizens on the non-detained docket with final order.