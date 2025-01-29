Nigeria: 3,690 Nigerians Face Deportation From Trump's United States

As part of his ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration, former U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated efforts to deport non-citizens, with 3,690 Nigerians in the U.S. at risk of deportation.

This move is part of a broader strategy to enforce immigration laws more strictly.

A document obtained by our correspondent, compiled by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), breaks down the number of non-citizens facing deportation by country of origin. The data, as of November 24, 2024, shows that there are 1,445,549 non-citizens on ICE's non-detained docket with final removal orders.

In the document titled Noncitizens on the ICE Non-Detained Docket with Final Orders of Removal by Country of Citizenship, Mexico and El Salvador are the top two countries, with 252,044 and 203,822 individuals, respectively, facing deportation. Nigeria, with 3,690 individuals, is among the countries with significant numbers of people at risk.

ICE is tasked with protecting U.S. national security by addressing cross-border crime and illegal immigration.

Reports indicate that Nigerians, along with other African immigrants, could be among the next groups targeted for deportation as Trump's administration intensifies its efforts to clear the country of undocumented immigrants. The threat of deportation has created widespread fear among Nigerian nationals illegally residing in the U.S.

Trump has long been vocal about his stance on illegal immigration. On his first day as the 47th President of the United States, he signed a series of executive orders aimed at tightening immigration policies. These orders included measures to end citizenship by birth for children of undocumented immigrants and a call for greater border security, including the deployment of additional troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump also made it clear that he would target "criminal aliens" for deportation. His administration's zero-tolerance approach has been increasingly evident, with reports of hundreds of arrests and deportations taking place as part of the promised mass deportation operation.