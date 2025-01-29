West Africa: Ecowas Urges Members To Continue Engagement With Breakaway States 'Until Further Notice'

29 January 2025
Economic Community of West African States (Abuja)
press release

The withdrawal of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger
from ECOWAS has become effective today, 29th January 2025. However, in
the spirit of regional solidarity and in the interest of the people, as well as the
decision of the ECOWAS Authority to keep ECOWAS’ doors open, all relevant
authorities within and outside ECOWAS Member States are requested and
required to:


a) recognize National passports and identity cards bearing ECOWAS logo
held by the citizens of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali and the Republic
of Niger, until further notice.


b) continue to treat goods and services coming from the three countries in
accordance with the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) and
investment policy.


c) allow citizens of the three affected countries to continue to enjoy the right of
visa free movement, residence and establishment in accordance with the
ECOWAS protocols until further notice.


d) provide full support and cooperation to ECOWAS officials from the three
countries in the course of their assignments for the Community.

These arrangements will be in place until the full determination of the
modalities of our future engagement with the three countries by the ECOWAS
Authority of Heads of State and Government. The Commission has set up a
structure to facilitate discussions on these modalities with each of the three
countries. This message is necessary to avoid confusion and disruption in the
lives and businesses of our people during this transition period.

