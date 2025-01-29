West Africa: Ecowas Urges Members To Continue Engagement With Breakaway States 'Until Further Notice'

press release

The withdrawal of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger

from ECOWAS has become effective today, 29th January 2025. However, in

the spirit of regional solidarity and in the interest of the people, as well as the

decision of the ECOWAS Authority to keep ECOWAS’ doors open, all relevant

authorities within and outside ECOWAS Member States are requested and

required to:



a) recognize National passports and identity cards bearing ECOWAS logo

held by the citizens of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali and the Republic

of Niger, until further notice.



b) continue to treat goods and services coming from the three countries in

accordance with the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) and

investment policy.



c) allow citizens of the three affected countries to continue to enjoy the right of

visa free movement, residence and establishment in accordance with the

ECOWAS protocols until further notice.



d) provide full support and cooperation to ECOWAS officials from the three

countries in the course of their assignments for the Community.

These arrangements will be in place until the full determination of the

modalities of our future engagement with the three countries by the ECOWAS

Authority of Heads of State and Government. The Commission has set up a

structure to facilitate discussions on these modalities with each of the three

countries. This message is necessary to avoid confusion and disruption in the

lives and businesses of our people during this transition period.