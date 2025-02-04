"Rwandan Support for the M23 Threatens to Turn the Conflict into a Regional Crisis"

Steward Muhindo is an activist with LUCHA (Lutte pour le changement), a non-violent, non-partisan civic movement in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Steward Muhindo is an activist with LUCHA (Lutte pour le changement), a non-violent, non-partisan civic movement in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). He spoke to CIVICUS about the conflict in the east of the country.

The capture of Goma by the M23 rebel group marks a dramatic turning point in the conflict. Hospitals are overwhelmed by victims. Thousands of residents have fled the city, paralysing this key centre of regional humanitarian aid. Anger is growing in the DRC's capital, Kinshasa, where protesters are attacking embassies to denounce international passivity about Rwanda, widely seen as being the M23's main supporter. In the face of this escalation, civil society is demanding decisive action from global and regional organisations.

What's the latest situation in Goma?

The situation is extremely worrying, not least because of the resurgence of the M23 armed group. For almost three years, the M23 has been re-emerging with Rwanda's backing. This support is no longer a matter of conjecture: it is a proven fact, confirmed by numerous United Nations (UN) reports , testimonies from local people and media observations. This active military support directly contributes to the destabilisation of the DRC and, by extension, the entire Great Lakes region.

The M23's advance has provoked massive population displacement, as people have fled combat zones in the Masisi and Rutshuru territories to seek refuge in the outskirts of Goma.

Even before the city was taken, this situation led to a massive influx of displaced people, almost doubling Goma's population, which previously stood at around two million. This sudden growth put enormous pressure on local resources and made it extremely difficult to access essential services such as drinking water, food and healthcare. The M23's entry into Goma exacerbated the crisis, exposing civilians to increased violence and a rapid deterioration in living conditions.

How is civil society responding to the humanitarian crisis?

Despite limited resources, civil society is responding proactively to humanitarian needs. Local associations are organising to collect and distribute food, clothing and other basic necessities to displaced people. At the same time, they are actively lobbying international organisations and the authorities to increase aid to the affected population.

However, these efforts face several challenges. Insecurity is hampering the delivery of aid, with camps for displaced people often the target of attacks. Human rights defenders and civil society activists face reprisals, sometimes forcing them to flee, as in my case. Another obstacle is the lack of resources: civil society is mainly made up of community members who, being themselves affected by the conflict, have very limited financial resources to help their neighbours.

What are the implications of Rwanda's support for the M23?

First, it increases the risk of a military escalation involving several states. In response to the M23 attacks, the DRC has requested support from foreign troops, particularly from Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states such as Malawi, South Africa and Tanzania. Burundian forces are also operating alongside the Congolese army to combat the M23. Rwanda's involvement in the Congolese security crisis increases the risk of direct confrontation between Rwandan forces and the armies of these countries on Congolese soil, which could degenerate into a regional conflict.

Moreover, Rwanda's support for the M23 is fuelling the resurgence of other armed groups, notably the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, which had been in decline but mobilise again with each Rwandan intervention in the DRC. This dynamic creates a vicious circle of violence and reprisals, making it even more difficult to stabilise the region.

This situation forces the Congolese government to focus its resources on the fight against the M23, putting on hold military operations against other active armed groups. This is keeping the DRC in a state of perpetual instability, preventing a sustainable peace process and hampering its socio-economic development. What's more, the conflict is fuelling a climate of mistrust and hatred between populations, with lasting consequences for social cohesion and the political future of the region.

What should the African Union do?

It should demand the withdrawal of Rwandan troops and ensure that humanitarian corridors are established to allow the delivery of aid to displaced people.

It is imperative that Rwandan troops withdraw from Congolese territory. Their presence is a violation of national sovereignty and is fuelling tensions in the region. This withdrawal must be monitored by international observers to ensure it is effective.

To establish a lasting peace, regional organisations – particularly the African Union, the East African Community and SADC – must create the necessary conditions for a de-escalation of the conflict, starting with the imposition of an immediate ceasefire, essential for genuine humanitarian aid to be delivered.

Finally, all wars end with dialogue. The parties involved must enter into direct negotiations. The Luanda process , which aims to facilitate dialogue between the DRC and Rwanda, must be relaunched, despite Rwanda's boycott of the last meeting in December. Similarly, the Nairobi process , which allows the Congolese government to negotiate with the armed groups present on its territory, must be strengthened.

To ensure the effectiveness of these negotiations, the African Union must monitor the agreements reached and impose sanctions in the event of non-compliance.

What are the immediate priorities in Goma?

The absolute priority is the withdrawal of the M23 and Rwandan troops so Goma can return to Congolese administration. This was done in 2012 and allowed for the de-escalation necessary to start negotiations between the government and rebels. Once this has taken place, the administration will have to be re-established quickly to guarantee the effective delivery of public services.

It is also essential to take care of the people displaced around Goma. The destruction of the camps has left many of them homeless. It is imperative to locate them, regroup them and quickly provide the assistance they need. This humanitarian response should also extend beyond Goma. Thousands of displaced people are wandering without adequate assistance in the Lubero, Masisi, Nyiragongo and Rutshuru districts.

Humanitarian coordination mechanisms already exist, notably through the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. However, their effectiveness depends on two conditions: ability to locate the target populations and access to the aid zones currently occupied by the M23 and Rwandan armed forces.

GET IN TOUCH

Website

Facebook

Twitter

SEE ALSO

DRC: 'Areas essential to the global climate are being threatened by economic projects' CIVICUS Lens | Interview with François Kamate 27.Jan.2025

DRC: 'Civil society action is needed more than ever, but the space in which it can undertake it is getting smaller' CIVICUS Lens | Interview with Bahati Rubango 13.Apr.2024

DRC: 'Civil society is targeted by politicians who see it as an obstacle to their power' CIVICUS Lens | Interview with Jonathan Magoma 08.Feb.2024