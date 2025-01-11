"Many Saw the Election as a Referendum on Unmet Expectations and Poor Governance" - Evelyn Olukeye | GHANA

CIVICUS discusses the election results in Ghana with Evelyn Olukeye, Programme Officer at BudgIT, a civil society organisation that uses technology for civic engagement. BudgIT is a CIVICUS partner in the Digital Democracy Initiative .

On 7 December, former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama made a historic comeback by defeating Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. The ruling party’s defeat reflected widespread dissatisfaction with high inflation and a currency crisis. Mahama, president from 2012 to 2016, portrayed Bawumia’s candidacy as a continuation of policies that led to the worst economic crisis in a generation. Mahama’s National Democratic Congress also secured a parliamentary victory. Bawumia conceded early, which defused tensions, and Mahama supporters took to the streets in celebration, highlighting Ghana’s political stability despite economic hardship.

How do you interpret the results of Ghana’s 7 December election?

The election marked an important evolution in Ghanaian politics, paving the way for greater accountability. The scale of Mahama’s victory – he secured over 56 per cent of the vote and won in 14 of Ghana’s 16 regions – reflected a high level of dissatisfaction among Ghanaians with the outgoing government.

Economic challenges such as rising inflation, unemployment and a weakened currency played a central role in undermining public confidence. Many saw the election as a referendum on unmet expectations and poor governance. Despite the ruling party’s historical dominance and regional support, it could not withstand the tide of discontent. A significant shift in voter behaviour was evident, with citizens focusing on tangible issues rather than traditional party loyalties.

Was the election free and fair?

The election was generally considered free and fair, with voters showing impressive commitment by arriving at polling stations as early as 4 am to cast and protect their votes. However, there were still challenges that revealed weaknesses in the electoral process.

For example, delays in the delivery of election materials, particularly in rural areas, caused frustration and highlighted the need for better logistical planning. There were also isolated incidents of violence , including a tragic attack on a member of parliament in the metro area of Accra, the capital, which resulted in the death of her bodyguard.

Social media disinformation was another concerning issue, with false and sensationalist stories designed to mislead voters or discredit opponents spreading rapidly. In addition, allegations of vote-buying by both major parties raised concerns about the role of money in Ghanaian politics. While they remain unproven, the allegations highlight systemic issues that need to be addressed to protect the integrity of future elections.

What was civil society’s role?

Civil society organisations played a crucial role in ensuring the credibility of the election. We at BudgIT deployed over 100 observers to monitor the process, report irregularities and address them in real time. The International Distance Education Centre , another prominent organisation, set up situation rooms to monitor developments and respond quickly to emerging issues.

Voter education campaigns were also crucial in informing people about their rights and the importance of protecting their vote. These campaigns empowered voters to participate actively and responsibly. We also engaged in advocacy, urging stakeholders to uphold transparency and accountability. All of our collective contributions fostered public confidence and contributed to a relatively smooth election process.

However, we continue to face significant challenges, including limited funding, fragmented efforts and resistance from state institutions. Strengthening civil society through investment and fostering collaboration will be key to improving its ability to hold power to account and contribute to Ghana’s democratic development.

What should the new government’s priorities be?

The election results show a clear demand for change and provide an opportunity for the new government to address Ghana’s pressing challenges. Stabilising the economy must be its first priority. Immediate action is needed to tackle inflation, create jobs and strengthen the currency. Tackling illegal mining , which has both environmental and economic impacts, should also be a focus. Enhancing the Free Senior High School programme and improving educational outcomes is also critical to equipping young Ghanaians with the skills they will need.

Engaging with younger voters is essential. This informed and tech-savvy demographic has brought new dynamics to Ghanaian politics, prioritising issues such as climate change, social justice and job creation. The government must respond to these priorities to maintain its credibility.

The election also highlighted the need for electoral reform. Improving logistical efficiency, regulating campaign financing and increasing the transparency of the electoral commission are crucial steps for restoring public confidence and strengthening democracy.

GET IN TOUCH: Website | Facebook | Twitter

SEE ALSO

Ghana: ‘Dozens of protesters arrested after clashes with police during economic hardship and environmental protests’ CIVICUS Monitor 04.Nov.2024

Africa’s Gen Z protest wave rises CIVICUS Lens 25.Oct.2024

Ghana: ‘People are frustrated with a system that has consistently blocked avenues for dissent’ Interview with Eunice Agbenyadzi 18.Sep.2024