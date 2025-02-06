Nigeria: Full List - Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Other Nigerian Grammy Award Winners

Presented by the Recording Academy of the United States to recognise outstanding achievements in the music industry, Grammy is arguably the most outstanding and prestigious award in the music industry in the world.

The origin of the award can be traced to the Hollywood Walk of Fame project in, which began in the 1950s.

The first ceremony of the presentation of the awards was held on May 4, 1959 at some locations in Beverly Hills & New York City and was hosted by Mort Sahl and Meredith Willson.

On Monday, a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer, Tems, won the 67th Grammy Awards for Best African Music Performance.

The ceremonies of the presentation of the awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Tems clinched the award with her love song "Love Me Jeje". She defeated "Tomorrow by Yemi Alade, "MMS " by Asake featuring Wizkid, "Sensational" by Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay, and "Higher" by Burna Boy.

Daily Trust chronicles Nigerians artists who have won Grammy Awards.

Sade Adu

In 1986 the Nigerian-born British singer and songwriter, Helen Folasade Adu, popularly known as Sade Adu, opened the door for Nigerians with the first win of the award.

As one of the most successful British female artists in history, Sade is regarded as an influence on contemporary music.

Her "Best New Artist" won the award in 1986. This was followed by another big win in 1994 with "No Ordinary Love" for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals.

Her "Lovers Rock" in the Best Pop Vocal Album fetched her the third and in 2011 she won the fourth with "Soldier of Love for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals.

Seal

Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, popularly known as Seal, is the second Nigerian to win a Grammy award.

The Nigerian-British singer and songwriter, sold over 20 million records worldwide with hit songs 'Crazy' and 'Killer'. One of his finest hits was the 1994 song, 'Kiss from a Rose'.

Seal was nominated 14 times for the award, but he won four. While his song, "Kiss From A Rose", fetched him three Grammy awards in 1996 and in 2011, his song "Imagine" won the fourth.

Burnaboy

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burnaboy, who came to the limelight in 2012 after releasing 'Like to Party', is another Nigerian star who won the Grammy award.

His 'Twice as Tall' album won the Best World Music Album during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Chamillionaire

In 2007, the Nigerian-American rapper, Hakeem Temidayo Seriki, known as Chamillionaire, won the Grammy award.

His song, "Riddin", emerged the Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

Lekan Babalola

The Lagos-born jazz percussionist and musician born in Lagos State, Lekan Babalola, won two Grammy awards. Babalola started playing the conga at an early age.

His work on Ali Farka Toure's 'In the Heart of the Moon' won the award in 2006. And in 2009 he won the award for the second time with his work on Cassandra Wilson's 2008 album titled Loverly.

Sikiru Adepoju

Another Nigerian Grammy award winner is Sikiru Adepoju.

Also a percussionist and recording artist, Adepoju, known for playing a variety of instruments and styles, won the award twice in 1991 and 1999.

He first won a Grammy in 1991 as a part of Mickey Hart's group Planet Drum, whose 'Mickey Hart's group Planet Drum,' his title album, won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary World Music Album in 1991.

He won again on February 8, 2009 as a part of Mickey Hart's latest group Global Drum Project whose title album won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary World Music Album at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Kevin Olusola

The Nigerian-American musician, beatboxer, cellist, rapper, record producer, singer, and songwriter, Kevin Olusola's musical group, Pentatonix, won the Grammy Awards three times.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Pentatonix first won a Grammy in February 2015, in the Best Arrangement, Instrumental or Acappella category for their song, 'Daft Punk' a medley of songs by Daft Punk.

Pentatonix won a Grammy in the same category, this time for "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" from their "That's Christmas to Me" album.

Pentatonix won a Grammy in the "Best Country duo/group performance" category for "Jolene", which featured Dolly Parton in February 2017 for the third time.

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, won a Grammy award after featuring in Beyoncé's Brown Skin Girl Video.

Wizkid is an iconic Nigerian singer and songwriter. Wizkid was nominated four times for a Grammy.

He received a Grammy in 2021 for Best Music Video for his work with Beyoncé on the song 'Brown Skin Girl'.

Cynthia Erivo

Nigerian-English actress, singer, and songwriter, Cynthia Onyedinmanasu Chinasaokwu Erivo, known for her performance as Celie in the Broadway revival of 'The Color Purple', won Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in 2017.