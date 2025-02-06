Monrovia — Liberians are bracing for severe power outages as the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) announces a drastic reduction in electricity supply due to an emergency directive from its primary power supplier, Compagnie Ivoirienne d'Électricité (CIE) of Côte d'Ivoire.

CIE, which supplies a significant portion of Liberia's electricity under a Power Purchase Agreement, has cut power delivery by 85%, citing production challenges and urgent maintenance activities. As a result, the supply from CIE to LEC has plummeted from 50 megawatts (MW) to just 7.5MW, exacerbating power shortages in Monrovia and surrounding areas.

With this sudden reduction, thousands of households, businesses, and essential services in Liberia's capital and nearby regions will experience prolonged blackouts beyond the usual load-shedding schedule.

"This adjustment is necessary to ensure the long-term stability and efficiency of operations," LEC stated, acknowledging the hardship the situation will cause.

To address the crisis, LEC says it activated its thermal power plant to supplement the shortfall. However, officials warn that this measure will only provide limited relief, as water levels at the Mt. Coffee Hydropower Plant remain critically low, further hampering electricity generation.

Despite these efforts, the energy gap remains substantial, and authorities are urging the public to prepare for extended periods without power while the situation is being managed.

The news has sparked concerns among businesses and residents already grappling with inconsistent electricity supply. Many fear the impact on daily life, economic activity, and essential services such as hospitals and communication networks.

LEC has assured the public that it is in constant communication with CIE to resolve the issue and will provide timely updates as more information becomes available.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the patience and cooperation of all our customers during this difficult period," the LEC statement read.

Meanwhile, consumers are advised to conserve power, use alternative energy sources where possible, and stay informed about further developments.