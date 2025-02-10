Africa: Nujoma Was the Epitome of Courage - African Union Commission Chairperson

The Namibian
Former Namibian president Sam Nujoma.
9 February 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has paid tribute to Namibia's founding president, Sam Nujoma, who died at age 95.

Nujoma died on Saturday, 8 February, due to ill health.

Mahamat describes Nujoma as a liberation icon and one of the world's most illustrious revolutionary leaders.

"Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma was the epitome of courage, never wavering from his vision for a free Namibia and a unified Africa," he posted on his X platform on Sunday.

He extends his condolences to founding first lady Kovambo Nujoma and their family.

