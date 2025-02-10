Somalia: Somali National Army and Amisom Discuss Intensified Operations Against Al-Shabaab in Hiiraan

The Commander of the Somali National Army's Ground Forces, General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, held an important meeting at the Dab and Dhagax military base in Sector 27, Buuloburde, within the Hiiraan region.

The session included key military figures, including the Commander of AMISOM's 4th Sector, Colonel Saciid Waaberi, the Commander of the Djiboutian Army's 11th Brigade, Colonel Maxamed Axmed Yuusuf, and other senior officials from both AMISOM and the Somali National Army.

During the meeting, the officials focused on ways to strengthen ongoing operations against the Al-Shabaab militant group in the Hiiraan region.

They also discussed enhancing the cooperation and coordination between the Somali National Army, AMISOM forces, and local troops in the fight against terrorism.

The Djiboutian forces, part of AMISOM, alongside Somali National Army personnel and local forces, have made significant strides in the region, successfully seizing critical areas from Al-Shabaab. These operations have led to substantial losses for the militant group, further disrupting their hold in the region.

The ongoing collaboration between Somali forces and AMISOM is crucial for countering the threat posed by Al-Shabaab and ensuring long-term peace and stability in the region.