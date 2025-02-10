Africa: Over 1,000 Journalists to Cover 38th AU Summit Here

- The Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA) has announced that over 1,000 local and international journalists are expected to cover the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council, taking place from February 12th-16th, 2025.

As Ethiopia prepares to host these key AU meetings, the EMA, a member of the national facilitation committee, has been finalizing preparations and registering journalists from around the world. The authority is responsible for issuing media passes to both local and foreign press.

The registration process has concluded, with 390 local and 530 international journalists registered to date. The EMA confirmed it is completing all necessary arrangements to ensure a successful summit and provide effective hospitality to attendees from across Africa and beyond.