Addis Ababa — The 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU) meets Wednesday and Thursday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to prepare for the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the continental organization, to be held from 14 to 16 this month.

The ministerial meeting was preceded by the 49th Ordinary Session of the AU Permanent Representatives Committee (COREP), held from 14 to 31 January this year, also in the Ethiopian capital, and will address, among others, issues related to the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Food security, the issue of contributions from the organization's member states, the nomination and election of the president of the AU Commission, the vice president and five members of the Peace and Security Council, the launch of the U.S.-Africa Business Summit, to be held in June this year in Luanda, are also on the agenda.

Other issues have to do with peace and security on the continent, with emphasis on the conflict in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), aggravated by the seizure of Goma, in North Kivu, by the M23 rebellion, supported by the Rwanda Defense Forces.

To this end, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, is expected on Tuesday in Addis Ababa, where the details are being fine-tuned for the success of the 38th Ordinary Session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, which will take place under the motto 'Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations'.

At the opening session of the conference, on 15 February, the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, will assume, as part of the rotation, the acting presidency of the African Union for one year, representing the southern region of the African continent, replacing Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, from Mauritania, who represented North Africa.

Regarding the 38th Ordinary Session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the AU, Minister Téte António said in an interview with ANGOP that the presidency of Angola will enhance conflict resolution and sustainable development in Africa, through policies and plans that benefit the continent.

He stressed that there is a strong intention for the country to show its commitment to sustainable development and unity among African nations, with initiatives focused on education, health and poverty reduction, to improve the quality of life of Africans.

'The opportunity for Angola to lead the continental organization for the first time, especially in the year that marks the 50th anniversary of its independence, is a deep moment of pride and reflection,' he stressed, stressing that the country hopes to be 'a beacon of hope and progress,' reflecting its 'unwavering commitment' to Africa's future.

The minister stressed that Angola plans to promote peace and security throughout Africa, leveraging its historical experience in mediation and conflict resolution, which includes addressing ongoing conflicts in areas such as the Great Lakes, the Sahel and the Horn of Africa, advocating dialogue and negotiation, rather than military solutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that Angola advocates multilateral cooperation, as it understands that the challenges facing Africa require collective solutions, which is why it has worked closely with international partners and neighboring countries to develop comprehensive strategies for peace and development in contentment.

'Angola envisions a presidency of the African Union characterized by a commitment to collaborative governance, peacebuilding and economic empowerment of the continent, as the country wishes to be a beacon of hope and progress during its mandate', according to the head of diplomacy angolana.SR/ART/DOJ