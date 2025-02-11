West Africa: New Push for Digital Media and Online Freedom of Expression

On 2 January, 2025, an awareness-raising workshop on digital media and social networks was launched in the town of Atar as part of a new drive to promote digital media, particularly among women, and consolidate freedom of expression in Mauritania.

Organised by the Union des Femmes des Médias de Mauritanie (UFMM) in partnership with UNESCO, the workshop, which aimed to build the capacity of digital platform owners, brought together various media and civil society players.

Discussions focused on the adoption of rigorous standards of objectivity, neutrality and integrity in the processing of information, while respecting journalistic ethics.

The workshop also focuses on the importance of safeguarding freedom of expression and ensuring a reliable flow of information, a crucial issue in the age of digital media.

In his opening speech, Mr El Alem Chemed, chief of staff of Adrar district administration, underlined the government's commitment to developing digital media, as demonstrated by the creation of a ministry dedicated to digital transformation, an initiative aimed, he said, at improving digital governance.

Ms Emeima Mohamed Ahmed, President of UFMM, pointed out that this workshop was part of a partnership project with UNESCO, with 80% of the beneficiaries being women.

During the activities, a digital guide developed by UNESCO was distributed to participants. This document offers practical tools for the responsible use of communication technologies, while respecting professional ethics, societal values and religious teachings.

On his part, Mr Modi N'Diaye, President of the Adrar Civil Society Forum, underlined the importance of this initiative, while calling for greater inclusion of women in all aspects of social and professional life.

This first workshop of its kind in the Atar region is a significant step towards promoting responsible media practices and improving local capacities. It paves the way for a better understanding of the challenges of digital media, while consolidating the foundations of journalism ethics that respect the rights and values of society.