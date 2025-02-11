Nigeria Rises On Corruption Perception Ranking Despite Performing Far Below Global Average

Despite this improvement, Nigeria's corruption score of 26 still falls well below the global average of 43, indicating persistent challenges in governance and accountability that keep it among the most corrupt nations globally.

Nigeria has climbed five places in the latest 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), moving from 145th to 140th among 180 countries globally after gaining one point in Transparency International's latest rankings.

Despite this improvement, Nigeria's corruption score of 26 still falls well below the global average of 43, indicating persistent challenges in governance and accountability that keep it among the most corrupt nations globally.

The CPI, which ranks 180 countries based on perceived levels of public sector corruption, uses a scale from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Transparency International's assessment

Announcing the latest rankings on Tuesday via its X official handle, Transparency International's chair, François Valérian, described corruption as a "dangerous problem" worldwide, stressing that while some countries have made progress, much remains to be done.

"While 32 countries have significantly reduced corruption since 2012, 148 have either stagnated or worsened. The global average score of 43 has remained unchanged for years, while over two-thirds of countries score below 50. Billions of people live in countries where corruption destroys lives and undermines human rights," he said.Mr Valérian also explained how corruption hampers global climate action, stating that illicit financial flows and undue influence obstruct policies meant to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate environmental damage.

"Funds meant for climate adaptation and emissions reduction are often stolen or misused. Many high-scoring countries in the CPI have the resources to drive corruption-resistant climate policies but instead cater to fossil fuel interests, allowing illicit money to flourish," he stated.

Calling for urgent global reforms, he warned that corruption is an evolving threat fueling democratic decline, instability, and human rights violations.

Nigeria's corruption trajectory

Nigeria's CPI rankings have fluctuated over the years, but the country has consistently been placed among the most corrupt nations globally:

2019: Ranked 146th with a score of 26

2021: Dropped to 154th with 24 points

2023: Improved slightly to 145th with 25 points

2024: Climbed to 140th, gaining one additional point (26 points)

Nigeria's CPI score has averaged 21.48 from 1996 to 2023, reaching an all-time high of 28 points in 2016 and a record low of 6.9 points in 1996.

Despite the recent slight improvement, Nigeria's score remains below the sub-Saharan African average of 33, which encapsulates deep-rooted issues such as weak law enforcement, political interference, and selective anti-corruption enforcement.

High-profile corruption cases

In Nigeria, corruption scandals involving top officials and government agencies continue to dominate national discourse.

In 2023, notable cases included the arrest of former Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele over alleged financial mismanagement.

Also, the suspension of the youngest Nigerian EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, on corruption allegations raised concerns about accountability within Nigeria's anti-corruption agencies.

Over the years, investigations into the misuse of COVID-19 relief funds, electoral and financial fraud, and fuel subsidy scams have overwhelmed Nigeria.

While successive governments have pledged to combat corruption, enforcement remains inconsistent. Under President Bola Tinubu's administration, there has been no major significant improvement in the fight against corruption.

Many Nigerians remain sceptical, pointing to selective prosecution and political interference in anti-corruption cases as a result of massive defection after elections.

One of the high-profile cases is Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi State, facing charges involving over misappropriation of Kogi State funds.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Bello was arraigned in November in two separate courts in Abuja because he had repeatedly violated arrest orders from the EFCC.

On 27 November, Mr Bello appeared before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court to answer a 16-count allegation that he, along with two co-defendants--Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu--diverted over N110 billion in public funds during his tenure. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded at the EFCC facility.

In another development, the EFCC arraigned Mr Bello before Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja on 29 November 2024.

He was brought before the court over N80 billion money laundering charges. The arraignment was postponed to 13 December after the court rejected the EFCC's application to arraign Mr Bello in the absence of his lawyer. He was later granted bail in the two trial courts.

Many civil organisations like the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), TI's partner in Nigeria, have called on the government to intensify robust implementation of the Proceeds of Crime Act and sweeping reforms to strengthen legal frameworks.

TI's statement warned that tackling corruption must become a long-term national priority if Nigeria and other nations hope to build a just, stable, and prosperous society.