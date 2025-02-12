Somalia: U.S. Forces Strike On ISIS-Somalia

11 February 2025
United States Africa Command (Stuttgart)

Stuttgart, Germany — In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted airstrikes against ISIS-Somalia on Feb. 01, 2025. The joint airstrikes targeted senior ISIS-Somalia leadership in a series of cave complexes approximately 50 miles southeast of Bosaso.

The command's current assessment is that approximately 14 ISIS-Somalia operatives were killedand no civilians were harmed. Among those killed was Ahmed Maeleninine, a key ISIS recruiter, financier, and external operations leader responsible for the deployment of jihadists into the United States and across Europe.

Degrading ISIS and other terrorist organizations' ability to plot and conduct attacks that threaten the U.S. homeland, our partners, and civilians remains central to U.S. Africa Command's mission.

