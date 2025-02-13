President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has taken decisive action in ensuring transparency and accountability in his administration as he suspends over 400 government officials who failed to declare their assets.

Boakai, elected in November 2023, pledged during his campaign to combat entrenched corruption in Liberia, though this has been a huge challenge since he ascended to power.

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) found, through an error-ridden list that is now being challenged, that 457 officials, including the budget ministers, heads of state-owned enterprises, agency, and ambassadors, failed to submit their asset declarations before the November deadline mandated by the code of conduct for state officials.

In response, the President has suspended those officials for a one-month period without pay or until they fulfill the mandatory declarations. The Code of Conduct mandates that presidential appointees declare their assets upon assuming and leaving their positions.

The Executive Mansion stated on Wednesday that President Boakai remains resolute in upholding good governance, integrity, and the rule of law in Liberia.

The move by the President came barely 24 hours after Transparency International's (TI) announced that Liberia has made a slight improvement in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) for 2024,

The Central for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), TI's local chapter, on Tuesday, February 11, unveiled the 2024 report with Liberia rising two points from 25 in 2023 to 27 in 2024. This marks the first time in seven years that the country has registered a positive movement in the rankings, reflecting marginal progress in efforts to curb corruption.

In an apparent reaction to this report, President Boakai announced the suspension of numerous non-compliant officials early Wednesday. He stressed that failure to adhere to asset declaration requirements undermines anti-corruption efforts and accountability at the national level. The president reiterated that the rigorous enforcement of legal and ethical standards will remain a focal point of his administration.

The Executive Mansion provided a list of officials affected by this action, based on the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission's report of (LACC) non-compliant officials. All those on the list are now suspended without pay for one month, or until they submit their required asset declarations. These officials apparently exceeded Boakai's directive, on November 27, 2024, granting officials a ten-day grace period to comply.

The suspension is in line with Article 2, Section 10.2(h) of the Act to Amend Section 5.2 and Section 10.2 of the 2014 Code of Conduct.

As per the LACC's list, there are 457 government officials who are affected by the President's punitive action. Notable names include Dr. Ivan Fayeah Carmanor, Chairman of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC); Augustine B.M. Johnson, Deputy Managing Director of Technical Services at the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC); Dr. Alfredson Taikerweah, President of Bong County Technical College.

Others include Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh, Liberia's Ambassador to the United States; Sheikh Al Moustapha Kouyateh Ambassador-at-Large; and Christopher Hayes Onanuga, Ambassador-at-Large for Tourism.

As part of the directive, all suspended officials must immediately turn over government assets to compliant heads of agencies, their designees, or authorized personnel within their respective institutions.

"The President remains steadfast in his commitment to good governance, integrity, and the rule of law. Public officials are reminded that asset declaration is not only a legal obligation but also a fundamental measure to promote transparency and restore public trust in government institutions," the statement read. President Boakai emphasized that failure to comply with asset declaration requirements undermines national efforts to combat corruption and ensure accountability. He reiterated that strict enforcement of legal and ethical standards will remain a priority of his administration

Entire LEC Acting Management Team Suspended

President Boakai's disciplinary measures affected the entire acting management team of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC). Mr. Thomas Gonkerwon, Interim Managing Director; Eric A. Fredericks, Interim Deputy Managing Director for Administration; Emile Karnga, Interim Deputy Managing Director for Operations; and Dele Shobayo, Interim Deputy Managing Director for Technical Services are all suspended.

The LEC acting management team assumed their roles last year after the contracts of former Chief Executive Officer Monie Captan and Chief Operating Officer Kwame Kpekpena expired. Both Captan and Kpekpena were appointed through the World Bank's procurement process.

The suspension coincides with a challenging period for LEC as the country faces a power crisis due to shortage in supply. There is a reduced power generation caused by a decline in the water level of the St. Paul River, a key source for the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant, as well as the withdrawal of supply from neighboring Ivory Coast.

The President's actions have garnered widespread commendation from the public, seen as a resolute stance against corruption and a commitment to enhancing accountability within the government.

Ruling Party Officials Petition LACC to be More Robust Against Corruption

In addition to President Boakai's decisive action against his officials on Wednesday, a group of senior officials from the ruling Unity Party (UP) visited the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) to present a formal communication outlining the party's position on combating corruption.

The delegation, led by UP Vice Chairperson Senator Daba Varpilah, included key members such as former UP Secretary-General Mo Ali, Cornelia Kruah-Togba, UP Youth Chairperson Melvin Cephas, Vice Chair for Mobilization Whroway Bryant, among others. Following the submission, Mo Ali stated that the communication acknowledged the LACC's anti-corruption efforts while urging the commission to broaden its investigations to encompass cases involving the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) and the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA).

The team emphasized the importance of the LACC's impartiality and comprehensive approach in addressing corruption allegations, regardless of the individuals or institutions involved.

"The Unity Party supports the LACC's commitment to fighting corruption, but we believe this effort must be impartial and comprehensive. Our communication calls on the commission to take a robust approach in addressing all corruption allegations, regardless of the individuals or institutions involved," Ali emphasized.

The LACC's recent focus on financial misconduct within government entities has raised public interest in its efficiency and neutrality.

Last week, Boakai suspended the president of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), Rosalyn Suakoko Dennis, on suspicion of corruption. An investigation has been launched to substantiate those allegations.