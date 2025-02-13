Liberia: Majority Bloc Speaker Koon, 34 Other Lawmakers Fail to Declare Assets

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has released a damning report exposing the persistent non-compliance of several lawmakers with mandatory asset declaration laws, including Majority Bloc Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon and 34 other Representatives. Among the violators is James Kolleh, Chair on Rules, Order, and Administration, who on Tuesday led a brazen break-in into the office of embattled Speaker Fonati Koffa to remove his belongings.

The LACC report underscores a troubling pattern of financial opacity among public officials, particularly within the House of Representatives. Liberia's National Code of Conduct mandates all public officials to declare their assets, income, and liabilities before assuming office, every three years while serving, and upon leaving office. Failure to comply carries serious consequences, including salary suspension, fines, and potential dismissal from office.

The revelation has ignited public outrage and deepened concerns over legislative accountability. Civil society organizations and anti-corruption advocates have strongly condemned the lawmakers' blatant disregard for transparency, warning that such defiance erodes public trust and undermines good governance.

Meanwhile, James Kolleh, one of the non-compliant lawmakers, has found himself at the center of controversy after he and a group of lawmakers stormed Speaker Koffa's office on Tuesday, February 11, forcibly breaking in to retrieve his belongings. The act, widely viewed as an escalation of the ongoing power struggle within the House of Representatives, further exposes the internal divisions plaguing the legislature.

It remains to be seen whether Speaker Koon, Kolleh, and the other lawmakers will adhere to the law or risk further sanctions in the coming days. The unfolding developments continue to test Liberia's commitment to transparency and the rule of law.