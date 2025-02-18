Uganda: How Shameless Can Museveni Be? - Mpuuga Speaks Out On Besigye's Plight

Abubaker Lubowa/ The Monitor
Former presidential candidate Kizza Besigye.
17 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

The leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Mathias Mpuuga has raised concerns about what he says is President Museveni's lack of sensitivity towards Dr. Kizza Besigye's current health condition.

Besigye, a former presidential candidate, is currently detained on charges of treachery, and his health has reportedly declined recently, prompting calls for his release to receive medical care.

On Monday, Mpuuga took to social media to voice his worries about Besigye's "deteriorating" health.

"Dr Kizza Besigye's deteriorating health is an issue of great concern," Mpuuga wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The former Leader of the Opposition attributed Besigye's current situation to Museveni, questioning whether the President reflects on the promises he made to Besigye and others when he sought their support for the guerrilla warfare in 1980 that brought his government to power.

"Does Gen Museveni reflect on the speeches he made in 1980s when he was convincing KB and others to join him in the bushes of Luweero? How shameless can Gen M7 be?" Mpuuga wondered.

Besigye, a former personal doctor to Museveni, was arrested in November last year along with his associate Hajji Lutale in Nairobi, Kenya.

He was subsequently brought before the general court martial in Makindye and remanded to Luzira prison on charges of illegal possession of weapons and treachery.

Last week, growing concerns about his declining health prompted increased pressure on the government to release him from prison and allow him access to medical treatment.

Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi, stated over the weekend that he visited Besigye in prison and found him to be weak but not in a critical condition.

"When I visited Dr. Kizza Besigye, yes, he is weak, but from a medical standpoint, he is not in that condition where you would be extremely worried," Baryomunsi said.

