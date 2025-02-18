Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Shoots Down 2030 Agenda - Says He Will 'Step Aside' When His Term Ends

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has shot down calls within the ruling party Zanu PF for him to extend his rule beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms, insisting he will step down and not seek re-election.

ZANU PF is currently divided, with one faction advocating for the suspension of the 2028 elections to enable Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030, while another faction insists on adhering to the constitutionally stipulated two-term limit.

A faction believed to be backing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is opposing the extension of Mnangagwa's term limit.

Government ministers have been vying for Mnangagwa to extend his rule beyond 2028, under the guise of "completing his projects".

Addressing editors from mainstream media outlets in Harare, Mnangagwa took a swipe at a section of supporters in Zanu PF who do not abide by the ethos of the party.

"I have my two terms, and these terms are very definite and I am so democratic, when they come to an end I will step aside and my party will elect a successor. That is clear as day.

"I think those who really are Zanu PF at the heart go by the rules in decorum of Zanu PF. We have other people who are in Zanu PF in themselves are not Zanu PF but they dress in the Zanu PF regalia. So we must always see when people talk and they see to which camp they belong as they open their mouths," said Mnangagwa.

"We have people in ZANU PF who themselves are not ZANU PF..." President Emmerson Mnangagwa during a meeting with selected news editors. Mnangagwa added that he will step down after completing his 2 terms.

Mnangagwa has publicly insisted that he will not stand in the next elections, despite a resolution from Zanu PF to push for the amendment of the constitution.

However, the sincerity of his public declaration is under scrutiny, as he has not rebuked or cracked down on the 2030 proponents within Zanu PF.

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, said Mnangagwa's declaration reeks of a public stunt.

"Does he plan to cause any amendments to the Constitution? If his parliamentary super-majority changes the Constitution to extend his term, will he "comply"? This face-saving, word-twisting approbation and reprobation simply doesn't cut it," said Mahere.