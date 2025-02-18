Zimbabwe: If Money Was Stolen, Report to the Police - Mnangagwa Says His Time Being Wasted On Questions Over Chivayo's Splurging

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed claims that controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo is acting as his frontman, distributing vehicles and cash donations to various individuals, largely from his ruling Zanu-PF party and the artistic community.

He has defended Chivayo as a philanthropist, a view sharply at odds with that of his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, who appears to consider Chivayo an unscrupulous businessman.

Rumours have been rife, that Chivayo is being used by Mnangagwa to lavish gifts - from luxury to budget vehicles - on strategic individuals, particularly artists, in a bid to drum up support for a potential presidential term extension. This is despite Mnangagwa maintaining that he will abide by the constitution and step down in 2028.

Addressing journalists at State House on Monday, Mnangagwa refuted allegations that he is providing Chivayo with funds to splash around the country at a time when the economy and social services are on their knees.

"Where would I get the money to give him?" he questioned.

"Investigate where you think I'm getting the money to give Chivayo to distribute, rather than wasting my time worrying about someone who is using his own money. You can't bother me about someone who is philanthropic. If anyone's money was stolen then they should report to the police."

"Kana pane akabirwa please report to the police" - President Mnangagwa comments on Chivayo's splurging

Chivayo has been seen distributing vehicles and cash across the country, even, on occasion, throwing banknotes into the crowd, prompting desperate Zimbabweans to scramble for the money.

While Mnangagwa paints Chivayo as a benevolent benefactor, his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, views him in a distinctly different light.

Addressing mourners at the National Shrine last month, Chiwenga, though not mentioning Chivayo by name, launched a veiled attack on his character, referring to him as a "chigananda". Translated, this term implies someone who engages in dubious deals at the expense of others.

"Vision 2030 is for all of us, not those you refer to as mbinga. During the liberation struggle, we referred to those as zvigananda."

To add fuel to the fire, Chivayo has publicly voiced his support on X (formerly Twitter) for Mnangagwa's presidential term extension, arguing that the Zanu-PF leader's vision must be supported, not derailed.

Outspoken Zanu-PF Central Committee member and war veteran Blessed Geza, now hunted by the police after his explosive press conference demanding Mnangagwa's resignation (chiefly due to corruption), has also turned his ire towards Chivayo.

Geza questioned the provenance of Chivayo's seemingly limitless wealth, implicitly pointing the finger at Mnangagwa, suggesting his actions are merely to divert attention.