Uganda Discharges All Eight Ebola Disease Patients

In February 2025, Uganda's Ministry of Health, WHO and its partners launched a first-ever vaccine trial for Ebola from the Sudan species of the virus.

Uganda today discharged eight patients who had been receiving treatment for Sudan virus disease – which belongs to the same family as Ebola virus disease – after two negative tests carried out 72 hours apart.

The recovered patients were receiving care at treatment centres in the capital Kampala and in Mbale, a town in the east of the country. A total of 216 contacts are currently being monitored in quarantine centres at various facilities in the country.

Since declaring an outbreak of Ebola disease on 30 January 2025, the health authorities, with support from World Health Organization (WHO) and partners, have rolled out a comprehensive response to halt the spread of the virus. This includes strengthening early detection, clinical care, infection prevention and control as well as community engagement.

“The patients we are discharging today are safe and free of the disease. I urge their families and communities to receive and interact with them normally,” said Dr Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero, Uganda’s Minister of Health.

In support of the ongoing response, WHO has deployed 47 health emergency experts, delivered 7 tonnes of emergency medical supplies, supported the deployment of national Emergency Medical Teams to affected areas and the setup of treatment centres, including an 84-bed isolation unit in Mulago national hospital. WHO experts have also provided training and technical expertise in disease surveillance, contact tracing, testing and diagnostics.

WHO also supported the Ministry of Health to launch a ground-breaking vaccination trial soon after the outbreak was declared as well as advancement of research on therapeutics for Sudan virus disease.

“The discharging of the patients today not only marks an important milestone in our collective efforts to control the outbreak, but it also brings huge relief to their families and communities,” said Dr Kasonde Mwinga, WHO Representative in Uganda. “While we welcome this positive step, we remain steadfastly on course, working with our partners to support the government halt this virus and end the outbreak.”

Along with partner organizations, WHO is also supporting efforts to enhance public awareness, countering misinformation and promoting early care-seeking behaviours to help curb the spread of the virus. This community-driven approach has been vital in the response, with local leaders and health workers at the forefront of public health education and support. WHO experts have also provided training and technical expertise in contact tracing, testing and setting up of treatment centres.

The discharged patients will continue to receive help, with psychosocial teams from WHO, Ministry of Health and partners working with them, their families and communities in the reintegration process. They will also undergo regular reviews in survivors clinics.

Sudan virus disease is a severe, often fatal illness affecting humans and other primates that is due to Orthoebolavirus sudanense (Sudan virus), a viral species belonging to the same genus of the virus causing Ebola virus disease. Case fatality rates of Sudan virus disease have varied from 41% to 100% in past outbreaks. There are no approved treatments or vaccines for Sudan virus. Early initiation of supportive treatment has been shown to significantly reduce deaths from Sudan virus disease.