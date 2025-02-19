Uganda: Ministry of Health Discharges All 8 Ebola Patients

In February 2025, Uganda's Ministry of Health, WHO and its partners launched a first-ever vaccine trial for Ebola from the Sudan species of the virus.
18 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Dan Ayebare

The National Drug Quality Control Laboratory in Mulago was the venue where Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng oversaw the discharge of eight out of the nine Ebola patients currently under treatment.

Unfortunately, the ninth patient, a male health worker, passed away after seeking treatment at Mulago Hospital, Saldina Abubaker Islamic Hospital, and a traditional healer.

Despite this loss, the Ministry of Health has achieved a 100% recovery rate for the remaining patients.

"I just want to remind those who were panicking that we have managed this with God's grace," remarked the Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwiine.

At present, 265 individuals are being monitored in quarantine facilities in Kampala, Mbale, and Jinja. Minister Aceng confirmed that while none of them have shown symptoms, they will remain in isolation for the mandatory 21 days.

As of Monday, 91 contacts completed their 21-day isolation and have been cleared to return to their communities. Minister Aceng urged the public to embrace them without stigmatization.

"I urge members of the communities where these people come from to welcome them back and avoid stigmatization," she said.

The Minister also addressed the spread of misinformation, particularly from bloggers and social media users who allege that pandemics are intentionally created by the government for financial gain.

"We don't enjoy controlling outbreaks. No Ministry enjoys managing pandemics. Do you think all these partners would work with us if we were faking epidemics?" she added.

Ebola survivors were provided with packages to assist in their smooth reintegration into society.

