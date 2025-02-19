South Africa: Budget 2025 Postponed Over Govt of National Unity Disagreements

In an unprecedented move, the 2025 Budget Speech for South Africa was rescheduled for March 12, after initially being postponed due to disagreements within the Government of National Unity (GNU). Several parties within the GNU disagreed with the budget proposals.

It is the first time in 30 years of democracy that the Budget speech was cancelled.

The Democratic Alliance party opposed any tax increases that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was expected to announce, saying the DA expects Godongwana to use this opportunity to accelerate economic reforms that drive investment, create jobs, and reduce debt.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was set to deliver the 2025 Budget Speech that will outline the government's financial priorities, aligning with President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address, while balancing economic growth and social support amid limited resources.

