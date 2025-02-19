Liberia: MRISS Urges Stronger Domestic Resource Mobilization Amid USAID Aid Suspension

Monrovia — The Mano River Institute for Strategic Studies (MRISS), through its Founder and Executive Director, Mr. George Tenessee Nimely, has called for greater diversification and self-reliance in response to the recent suspension of USAID assistance to Mano River Union (MRU) countries.

While acknowledging the significant challenges posed by the aid suspension, MRISS, in a press release issued on Sunday, February 16, 2025, emphasized the opportunities for MRU nations to broaden their funding sources and promote self-sufficiency.

"Each MRU country has responded uniquely, reflecting their individual development priorities and challenges," Mr. Nimely stated.

Highlighting country-specific responses, he noted that Liberia has launched initiatives to mobilize domestic resources by increasing tax revenue and improving public financial management.

He further pointed out that Sierra Leone has prioritized private sector development, with a focus on infrastructure investment and expanding access to finance.

According to him, Guinea has concentrated on strengthening its institutional capacity, while Côte d'Ivoire has emphasized the role of regional integration in fostering self-reliance.

Despite these varied national strategies, MRISS identified several common themes and opportunities across the region.

"The MRU countries have recognized the need to diversify their funding sources, reduce dependence on external aid, and enhance self-reliance," the statement noted.

To support these efforts, MRISS has recommended prioritizing domestic resource mobilization by increasing tax revenues, improving public financial management, and leveraging private sector investments.

The institution further urged MRU countries to promote and prioritize private sector growth, including investing in infrastructure, improving access to finance, and enhancing workforce skills.

Additionally, MRISS called for deeper regional integration, emphasizing the need to strengthen regional institutions, promote trade, and expand economic cooperation to drive sustainable development.

"Developing a regional development plan outlining strategic priorities for economic growth and poverty reduction will be crucial," MRISS stated, while encouraging MRU countries to continue engaging with international partners to explore alternative funding sources and technical assistance.

"By implementing these recommendations, the MRU countries can reduce their reliance on external aid and foster sustainable economic growth," the release concluded.

The institution also reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring the MRU countries' response to the aid suspension and providing policy recommendations to support their efforts toward self-reliance and long-term development.