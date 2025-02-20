Sudan Chorus Condemns 'Dangerous' Nairobi Conference

Nairobi / Port Sudan — A political conference in Nairobi, aimed at forming a civilian government in areas controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has sparked strong reactions from Sudanese officials and political groups. The gathering, which began on 18 February, brought together key figures, including SPLM-N leader Abdelaziz El Hilu, RSF Deputy Commander Abdelrahim Dagalo, and Sudan Revolutionary Front Chairman El Hadi Idris, who also leads the newly formed opposing faction of the Tagadom coalition.

Sudan's Foreign Ministry condemned Kenya for hosting the conference, calling it a "violation of Sudan's sovereignty" and international law. Adding that, Kenya was aiding the RSF despite its "ongoing crimes of genocide" and warned that such actions fuel further atrocities.

Lt Gen Yasir El Atta, deputy commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) dismissed the Nairobi initiative, vowing: "We will fight anyone attempting to establish a parallel government in Sudan."

Sudan Liberation Movement breakaway faction under the leadership of Minni Minawi described the conference as a "dangerous precedent," warning it could destabilise the region. The group urged the African Union, IGAD, the UN, and the EU to intervene.

Elements within the National Umma Party denied authorising any representative to attend after Maj Gen Fadlallah Barma Nasser was listed among the conference participants. The party reaffirmed its commitment to a national political solution and dialogue to end the war.

Despite the backlash, El Hilu defended the conference, saying it aims to "end the exploitation of religion, race, and tribe in armed conflicts" and establish a new constitution. He called for support against Sudan's ruling authority in Port Sudan.

The signing of the proposed charter, originally set for 18 February, has been postponed to 21 February to finalise details.

Sumoud coalition

Leaders of the FFC-Central Council, now part of the newly formed Sumoud (meaning resilience in Arabic) coalition, say they are in talks with SAF to find a peaceful resolution to the war with the RSF.

The FFC-CC, a key force behind Omar Al Bashir's ousting in 2019, previously partnered with the military to form Sudan's transitional government before the 2021 coup. The Sumoud coalition was launched on 11 February, following a split in the Tagadom alliance over forming a government in exile. The opposing Tagadom faction is now led by El Hadi Idris.