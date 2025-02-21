Sudan: Agar Sends an Open Letter to Ruto

document

Portsudan — Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council TSC), Malik Agar, sent an open letter to the young President of Kenya, William Ruto.

Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes the text of the OPEN LETTER:

AN OPEN LETTER TO YOUNG BROTHER RAIS WILLIAM RUTO OF KENYA

"(Those who do not listen to their elders shall have a broken leg)"-Swahili proverb

The AU principles were authored to maintain peace and tranquility among the member states of the Union

In a clear violation of that Kenyan President William Ruto deliberately and in undisclosed hate to Sudan indulge in practice that amount to violation of those principles , on the 10th to 14th June 2023 the meeting of IGAD head of states in Djibouti , proposed the road map that allows intervention of forces ( articles 4- 8 ) moreover after the closing of the same session, he bilaterally announced a four country mechanism ( South Sudan , Djibouti, Uganda and Kenya ) of which he included Kenya as the Chairman ,this suggestion was neither ratified by the Sudanese government nor agreed upon by the IGAD assembly. Sudan's legitimate grievances fell on deaf ears, showcasing a disregard for its sovereignty.

The same President in the extraordinary meeting of IGAD 18th Of September 2024 -to discuss Somalia- held in Uganda, further inserted Sudanese matters into discussions pertaining Somalia and exacerbated tensions by proposing the sanctioned leader of the genocidal RSF to sit on Sudan chair and represent Sudan, a clear Violation of the UN and AU principles that does not allow non state holders to participate in State meetings. Further undermining the existing government aside from several speeches and derogatory statements that he made regarding the Sudan conflict.

The African Union has consistently affirmed its commitment to respect the sovereignty of Sudan. On February 14, 2025, the AU reiterated its dedication to upholding the territorial integrity and unity of Sudan at para 7. Yet, just days later, on the 18th of February 2025 President Ruto allowed members, supporters of the RSF and others to convene in his capital, Nairobi, with an aim to establish a parallel government in Sudan. This act not only contravenes AU principles but also erodes Kenya's standing as a peacemaker.

It is essential to remind President William Ruto that his own country-Kenya, to whom he owes a duty of care, faces numerous internal challenges, including youth unemployment, poverty, and demands for transparency--issues that require his utmost attention. How can he claim to mediate Sudanese affairs when he has never experienced the scale of violence currently unfolding in Sudan? The Patriotic Sudanese people are more than capable of addressing their own challenges, and a parallel Government advocated by the participants of the meeting and hosted by President William Ruto is not a priority, the priority is to stop the Fighting.

The trail of actions taken by President Ruto represents an alarming trend of external interference that threatens to divide Sudan. Such behaviour is explicitly prohibited by the AU Charter and condemned by the AU's Peace and Security Council and one must wonder, Why Kenya is intervening in Sudan's internal matters while simultaneously expecting no repercussions?

Moreover, the backing of the RSF--a sanctioned group implicated in heinous human rights violations--by the Kenyan government is both morally questionable and legally indefensible. We must ask ourselves: What precedent does this set for the AU, international law and the principles of sovereignty?

The resolution of Sudan's Problems lies within the hands of the patriotic Sudanese, not under the shadow of foreign powers and forum seekers. The AU's principles of sovereign equality and the necessity for African problems to be solved internally should guide our actions moving forward.

As long as Sudan abides by the principles, it preserves the right to bring this to attention of the rejuvenated AU awaiting justice and proportionate accountability.

Let us adhere to the principle of (Sovereign equality, and African problems to be solved in-house and not to be aggravated in-house)

Sincerely,

MALIK AGAR EYRE

VICE- CHAIRMAN

SUDAN SOVEREIGN COUNCIL.

19TH February 2025