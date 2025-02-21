Africa: Nouakchott Declaration Ignites Political Dialogue to Fuel Sustainable Education Financing in Africa

In a landmark event at the 38th African Union Summit, the pressing need for sustainable and innovative financing for education in Africa took center stage. The education side event, themed "Further Steps for Implementation of the Recommendations of the Nouakchott Declaration: High-Level Political Dialogue on Sustainable Financing Mechanisms as a Lever for Quality Education and Skills Development in Africa in the 21st Century," gathered key stakeholders to discuss strategies for enhancing education funding across the continent.Professor Mohammed Belhocine, the African Union Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation (ESTI), addressed the assembly on behalf of H.E.Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission. He emphasized the numerous opportunities available to achieve sustainable financing for education in Africa, highlighting technology, infrastructure development, human capacity, and strategic partnerships. "The Nouakchott Declaration is not just a document; it is a catalyst for investment in education over the next decade," he asserted.

The urgency for action was echoed by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, Etleva Kadilli, who called for prioritizing domestic financing and scaling up effective approaches that ensure equitable access to education for all children in Africa.

Dr. Mohamed Salem Ould Marzouk, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, represented President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, pointed out that Africa's burgeoning demographic presents a unique opportunity for growth. He cautioned that the continent's future could be severely impacted if education and skills development were not prioritized.

Professor Jeffrey Sachs from Columbia University praised the progress made with the Nouakchott Declaration, urging African nations to unite and genuinely invest in education and skills development as a pathway to economic growth. Key topics discussed during the event included actionable steps and mechanisms for implementing the Nouakchott Declaration within national education systems. The Central African Republic and Algeria shared positive outcomes from their increased investment in education, reaffirming their commitment to the Declaration. Civil society organizations, including Oxfam, called for greater citizen engagement to hold governments accountable and ensure every child has access to education. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) representative highlighted the transformative role of technology and digital learning as a means to broaden access to education and support educators across Africa.

As we move forward, the African Union remains committed to advocating for sustainable financing solutions that empower African nations to build robust education systems, fostering skills development and economic growth for a brighter future.