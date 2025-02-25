South Africa: Level 2 Heavy Rain Warning Issued for Kwazulu-Natal

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 heavy rain warning for KwaZulu-Natal.

This follows widespread flooding that has claimed the lives of nine people.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, the weather service warned of disruptive rainfall leading to localised flooding in susceptible areas, including formal and informal settlements, roads, bridges, and critical infrastructure in the province's extreme northeastern regions.

On Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli visited the families of those affected by the recent severe weather conditions in the KwaMakhutha Township, south of Durban.

The floods have claimed the lives of three people, including the families' graves, which were washed away due to the persistent rainfall in eThekwini and surrounding areas of the province.

The three affected families reside in KwaMakhutha, Mbumbulu, and Folweni.

Premier Ntuli expressed his condolences and reassured the public that the provincial government was taking immediate steps to provide assistance.

Ntuli said the MECs have already visited the area to assess the situation and ensure that those affected are not enduring further hardships.

He said the provincial government was committed to providing the necessary support, including temporary shelter and fixing the stormwater drainage system.

The Premier underscored the importance of allocating people in strategic areas, where they would be less vulnerable to floods.

"We asked the traditional leaders, when they allocate land for building houses, to consider flood-prone areas. Even in informal settlements, people must avoid building on land in floodplains," Ntuli said.

While the provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) has a comprehensive disaster response plan in place designed to provide immediate assistance during and after such crises, the Premier stressed that prevention remains a top priority.

"We must prioritise early intervention over waiting until lives are lost. It is essential that people in KwaZulu-Natal observe the warnings given by weather service and CoGTA," Ntuli said.