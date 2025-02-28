South Africa: KZN Flood Victims Moved to Temporary Accommodation

Victims of the recent Durban floods have been moved to temporary emergency accommodation, the Ministry of Human Settlements said on Friday.

This as the province of KwaZulu-Natal has been experiencing inclement weather.

A joint operation by the three spheres of government, namely the national and provincial Departments of Human Settlements, and eThekwini Municipality saw 47 households being moved to a temporary emergency accommodation on Thursday.

In its statement, the department said residents were moved from a mass care centre.

Earlier in the week, Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane deployed a team of officials with a clear mandate for an urgent temporary solution to be sought to assist the affected households.

Meanwhile, the Minister has noted the scale of the disaster and commended NGOs such as the Red Cross for partnering with the government to assist those in need.

In the new week, (04-05 March 2025), Minister Simelane will evaluate the responses and interventions made thus far to alleviate the situation of the victims of the disaster.

She will be joined by KZN MEC for Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma and Mayor of eThekwini Municipality, Cyril Xaba, in visiting the impacted areas.