South Africa: KZN Flood Victims Moved to Temporary Accommodation

28 February 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Victims of the recent Durban floods have been moved to temporary emergency accommodation, the Ministry of Human Settlements said on Friday.

This as the province of KwaZulu-Natal has been experiencing inclement weather.

A joint operation by the three spheres of government, namely the national and provincial Departments of Human Settlements, and eThekwini Municipality saw 47 households being moved to a temporary emergency accommodation on Thursday.

In its statement, the department said residents were moved from a mass care centre.

Earlier in the week, Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane deployed a team of officials with a clear mandate for an urgent temporary solution to be sought to assist the affected households.

READ | Call for urgency in assisting KZN flood victims

Meanwhile, the Minister has noted the scale of the disaster and commended NGOs such as the Red Cross for partnering with the government to assist those in need.

In the new week, (04-05 March 2025), Minister Simelane will evaluate the responses and interventions made thus far to alleviate the situation of the victims of the disaster.

She will be joined by KZN MEC for Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma and Mayor of eThekwini Municipality, Cyril Xaba, in visiting the impacted areas.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.