Namibia: Swapo to Officially Unveil Nujoma Statue

26 February 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Swapo is set to have the ceremonial unveiling of founding president Sam Nujoma's statue of him holding a baby at the party headquarters on Thursday.

Party spokesperson Hilma Nicanor confirmed this on Wednesday.

She said the party will also have a memorial service at the headquarters on Thursday.

"We will be having the unveiling of the founding president's statue at the Swapo headquarters at 11h00 and a memorial service from 14h00. We are, however, busy putting out an official statement that will outline the details" she said.

The baby in Nujoma's hands is a survivor of the Cassinga massacre.

The gold-coloured statue was mounted on top of Swapo's N$730-million headquarters in 2022.

