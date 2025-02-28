Namibia: Nujoma Impacted Namibia Positively and Negatively - Lubango Dungeons Survivors

An organisation representing the victims of Swapo's alleged Lubango dungeons says founding president Sam Nujoma died without discussing the controversial matter.

In the 1980s, Swapo reportedly tortured and killed Namibians regarded as spies at a detention centre at Lubango, Angola.

The organisation, Breaking the Walls of Silence (BWS), in its condolence message on Thursday said Nujoma invoked mixed feelings in Namibia.

"Indeed, for better or for worse, no man has had more impact on the state and the politics of this country than Nujoma, from the time of the liberation struggle until his passing. Nujoma defined and influenced the destiny of our country both positively and negatively. That was, indeed, the hallmark of his leadership and legacy - it invoked and encapsulated mixed and diverse feelings in the Land of the Brave," said Oiva Angula, the organisation's acting chairperson.

Angula noted that as the first president of an independent Namibia, Nujoma is regarded as a symbol of nationhood who played an important role in the country's independence struggle.

However, Angula said while Nujoma had an opportunity to decisively deal with the Lubango matter, his traits of a 'decisive' and 'action-oriented' leader at the time fell short, leaving the detained People's Liberation Army of Namibia cadres and the movement's members suffering at his "gestapo-inspired officers whims".

"His leadership as president of Swapo during our war of independence was tainted by the untold suffering, trauma, torture, detention without trial, deaths and disappearances of hundreds of innocent Namibian freedom fighters in Swapo's exile camps in Zambia and Angola," Angula said.

According to Angula, after independence, the BWS made several attempts to engage Nujoma in honest dialogue to seek answers for the matter, by revisiting the war-time injustices and ensuring that the victims' names and reputations were restored.

"Regrettably, despite the Swapo Party's much-vaunted policy of promoting conciliation and forgiveness among former adversaries - perceived or not, the BWS never had an opportunity to engage with Nujoma to achieve forgiveness, reconciliation and justice à la Desmond Tutu," Angula said.

Angula reflected that while Nujoma's death has brought an end to his physical existence, it has "not erased the painful memories of the horrors experienced by countless Swapo military cadres and members in exile under his headship as Swapo president".

However, Angula highlighted that according to the African value of ubuntu and Namibian tradition, it is unheard of to celebrate the death of anyone.

"In the meantime, the BWS remains resolute in its efforts, by continuing to engage the leadership of the Swapo Party and our government, to achieve true reconciliation through restorative justice for the Lubango victims - those who died and remain unaccounted for, and those still alive," Angula added.