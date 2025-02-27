Sudan War - Any Peace Deal Must Respect National Sovereignty, UN Envoy Says

As the war in Sudan approaches a second year, the UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for the country has emphasized the need to re-double and coordinate efforts towards a peace agreement that respects national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity - and end the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

In an exclusive interview with UN News's Arabic service in New York, Ramtane Lamamra stressed that the solution must be political, calling for reliance on wisdom and the ability to deal with the root causes that led to the brutal conflict.

He affirmed that the Sudanese people are sovereign and have the final say in their future.

A deteriorating situation

The war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and a powerful formerly allied paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted in April 2023, causing widespread death, destruction and displacement.

More than 12 million people have fled to safety, whether elsewhere in the country or across the border. Famine has been confirmed in 10 locations, and another 17 are on the brink.

Mr. Lamamra addressed the deteriorating situation in Sudan and the challenges facing peace efforts, noting that he is making every effort to convince the warring parties and decision-makers that the only solution is one that stems from their shared political will.

The envoy underscored the critical need to prioritize the protection of civilians, reiterating the Secretary-General's call for a cessation of hostilities during the Holy Month of Ramadan, which begins this Friday evening.

Learn from the past

Mr. Lamamra urged the Sudanese to learn from the lessons of past experiences, stating that ongoing efforts to reach a peaceful solution must take place within the context of respecting sovereignty, independence, and unity - both of the people and the land.

"I believe that this is fundamental and indisputable," he said.

"As for the United Nations - and for myself personally - I will continue to reiterate and insist on this point because it is essential, as we want to emerge from this ordeal with a strong and unified Sudan: a Sudan that learns from the lessons of its contemporary historical experiences and makes the necessary decisions so that the mistakes that led to the outbreak of wars in the recent past, including the current war, are not repeated."

Nairobi Declaration

Regarding the recent developments in Kenya's capital Nairobi, where political and military groups signed a declaration expressing their intention to establish a governing authority in the areas controlled by the RSF, the envoy referred to the statements of the UN Secretary-General which expressed grave concern over the move as it further increases the risk of Sudan's fragmentation.

Mr. Lamamra cautioned that anything that would widen the gap between the Sudanese instead of uniting them, is "undesirable."

He also mentioned the roadmap that was issued in Port Sudan on 9 February, which he said the UN chief welcomed and asked all interested Sudanese to share their ideas for possible inclusion, as this would facilitate the necessary discussions to rebuild a cohesive and unified Sudanese State.

The Secretary-General's Personal Envoy stated that building on the current proposal is the next step that he is ready to take "despite its sensitivity and difficulty."

He emphasized the need for coordination among the various initiatives proposed to reach a comprehensive national dialogue in Sudan.

The role of the international community

In this regard, Mr. Lamara called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and coordinate efforts to support peace in Sudan.

He warned that any serious international engagement to resolve the crisis requires "careful and objective study and a thorough understanding" of the situation, including the roots of the conflict, its history, dimensions, those influencing it, foreign interventions, and other factors that must be taken into account.

Mr. Lamamra underscored that international and regional efforts must be unified to become "one strong voice" to avoid conflicts between initiatives.

"Undoubtedly, resolving the crisis in Sudan, ending the war, the tragedy, and the suffering of the citizens are all integral. There are many entry points, and efforts must be coordinated through serious work at each entry point of the crisis," he added.

Consultations with Sudanese society

The UN envoy also shed light on the extensive consultations he has held with a wide sector of the Sudanese people - including youth, women, and civil society organizations - to listen to their views and suggestions.

He stressed the importance of these consultations in understanding the situation and setting priorities.

Mr. Lamamra explained that he is careful to work with "discretion," away from "megaphone diplomacy." He said that he officially submitted to the two leaderships a list of recommendations that emerged from these consultations regarding protection of civilians and urged decision-makers to act.

"Work is underway at full speed, and we will make our full and complete effort," he added, noting that the absence of a breakthrough will not diminish the determination to reach a desirable outcome.

Respect, balance and trust

In the same context, Mr. Lamamra said that his meetings with Government officials in Port Sudan are characterized by respect, noting that he is careful to listen to all parties.

"I believe that the duty of balance and gaining everyone's trust is what drives me when taking the viewpoints of the parties," he told UN News.

"I believe that each party has a complete and integrated perspective built - naturally - on the love of Sudan, because I believe that none of them has an alternative homeland, so the focus must be on this one homeland that accommodates everyone," he added.

"And I believe that the time will come when this feeling of the desired peaceful solution will emerge."

Momentum at AU Summit

Mr. Lamamra recently participated in the African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa as part of the UN Secretary-General's delegation.

There, he discussed ways to achieve a peaceful solution in Sudan in coordination with neighbouring countries, and regional and international organizations, starting with the AU, the League of Arab States, East African bloc IGAD, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

He affirmed that the Sudan crisis had been at the forefront of discussions.

In this context, he welcomed the election of Mahmoud Ali Youssef as Chairperson of the AU Commission and praised his role in supporting peace efforts in Sudan.

Hope for the Jeddah Declaration

Nearly two years ago, the warring parties in Sudan signed a declaration in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, aimed at protecting civilians and providing unhindered humanitarian access.

When asked about the possibility of implementing the agreement on the ground, and the obstacles that prevent it, the Mr. Lamamra described the declaration as "a promising and positive document, which is the only document that everyone signed and agreed upon days after the outbreak of the war."

He stressed that preparatory technical talks needed to start soon in order to start implementing the declaration.

'A message of brotherhood'

Concluding his interview with UN News, Mr. Lamamra addressed a message to the Sudanese people and the warring parties on the occasion of Ramadan.

He said the Sudanese people love freedom, peace, and peaceful coexistence.

"My message is a message of brotherhood. A message with the values of Islam that are valued by Muslims and non-Muslims alike. Those concerned must always follow the teachings of true Islam and appreciate the sanctity of human life," he said.

"Our hope is that our brothers will seize this opportunity to think about a Ramadan free of violence, a Ramadan filled with brotherhood and the aspiration for a better future."