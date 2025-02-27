Sudan: UN Voices Concern Over Sudan Paramilitary's 'Charter'

United Nations — U.N. Security Council members expressed deep concern Wednesday over the announcement earlier this week by the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces that it plans to establish a parallel governing authority in parts of the country under its control.

"This is a dangerous step that fuels further fragmentation in Sudan and derails ongoing efforts toward peace and dialogue," said Algeria's Deputy Ambassador Toufik Koudri on behalf of the three African members of the council plus Guyana. "We call for these actions to be reversed and urge the RSF and their allies to put the unity and national interests of Sudan above all other considerations."

The RSF and allied political and armed groups signed a 16-page "charter" in Kenya over the weekend to establish a governing authority. The rebels control much of western Sudan, including most of the Darfur region.

Council diplomats said the African members -- Algeria, Sierra Leone and Somalia -- have proposed a draft statement for the council's consideration expressing "grave concern" over the development, reaffirming its commitment to Sudan's unity and urging the parties to engage in negotiations. It would require the consensus of all 15 members.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that the RSF's move could deepen the nearly two-year-old civil war.

Nearly every council member expressed concern and disapproval of the RSF's move, which comes as the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have been making progress in its bid to recapture districts in the greater Khartoum area, including Omdurman and Khartoum North.

"We support the restoration of civilian governance in a peaceful, unified Sudan. In this regard, we support efforts to promote a civilian political dialogue to foster a political process," said U.S. political coordinator John Kelley. "Attempts by the RSF and aligned actors to establish a government in RSF-controlled territory in Sudan are unhelpful for the cause of peace and security in Sudan and risk a de facto partition of the country."

"Respect for Sudan's [U.N.] Charter rights -- its unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity -- is vital and will be necessary for a sustainable end to this war," said British Ambassador Barbara Woodward.

She said Foreign Secretary David Lammy plans to convene 20 states and international organizations in London in April for talks on supporting a peaceful way forward for Sudan.

South Korea's envoy warned of the potential consequences of a fragmented Sudan, which is the continent's third-largest country by size and home to 50 million people.

"The disintegration of such a vast, large nation would have profound and lasting ramifications and repercussions on the peace and prosperity of neighboring states and the wider region," said Ambassador Hwang Joonkook.

Sudan's envoy, Al-Harith Idriss al-Harith Mohamed, criticized Kenya for allowing the signing of the RSF's charter in its country, saying the agreement seeks to dismantle his country.

"I reiterate that neither President William Ruto nor the government of Kenya has recognized any independent entity in the Sudan or elsewhere," Kenya's Ambassador Erastus Lokaale responded in the council.

"Kenya believes strongly in availing the opportunity for dialogue and negotiations to diverse groups of Sudanese society and has remained consistent in its commitment to facilitate the expansion of Sudanese consensus across the political divide towards achieving a swift end to the conflict in the Sudan," said Lokaale.

Fighting continues

The SAF-backed authorities have presented their own road map for ending the war that includes an inclusive national dialogue, the formation of a caretaker transitional government and the selection of a civilian prime minister.

"We call on the United Nations and the [U.N. secretary-general's personal Sudan] envoy to support this road map, because it's the practical and realistic means to end the crisis," Mohamed said.

On Monday, the RSF announced a new assault on North Darfur's embattled capital, El-Fasher, which is still held by the Sudanese military.

"But any ceasefire is rejected if El Fasher's siege is not lifted," Mohamed added. "The rebels, within any agreement, must withdraw from the areas they continue to occupy because they target civilians and deliberately kill them."

The fighting in El Fasher, specifically in and around Zamzam displaced person's camp, has caused the World Food Program to temporarily pause its distribution of critical food and nutrition assistance to the famine-affected camp.

WFP said Wednesday that Zamzam's market was destroyed by shelling, further hurting residents' ability to access food. About a half million people live in the camp.

On Monday, Medecins Sans Frontieres, or Doctors Without Borders, said it was also halting health and nutrition work at Zamzam because of insecurity.

The United Nations says more than 12 million people have been displaced by the fighting between Sudan's two rival generals, and nearly half the country's population is experiencing acute hunger.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.