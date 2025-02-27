Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Awcon Morocco 2026 - First Round of Qualifiers Conclude - Algeria, Mali Advance

The first round of qualifiers for the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 concluded on Wednesday night with Algeria, Mali, Togo and Kenya among the teams that excelled and advanced to the second round.
From February 19 to 26, 2025, the participating teams demonstrated unwavering determination, providing top-level football action.
First Round: A rigorous process
The opening round of the qualifiers featured impressive performances from many teams. Algeria stood out with a commanding victory over South Sudan, winning 5-0 and 3-0, confirming their dominance.
Meanwhile, Mali, led by the talented Agueicha Diarra, inflicted a heavy defeat on Gabon (6-0, 4-1), showcasing undeniable offensive power.
Togo secured an emphatic 5-0 win in the return leg against Djibouti, following an initial comfortable victory.
Kenya, with a solid defensive setup, eliminated Tunisia, securing a 0-0 draw in the first leg before clinching a 1-0 win in the return leg to qualify for the second round.
Tanzania also booked their spot after a 3-1 home win and a 1-1 draw in Equatorial Guinea, inspired by their standout player, Clara Luvanga.
However, the biggest upset came from Ethiopia, who stunned Uganda by winning on penalties (5-4) after two thrilling 2-2 draws.
Confirmed Teams for the Second Round
Several other teams also solidified their places in the next phase of the competition.
The Gambia, DR Congo, Angola, Namibia, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, and Egypt all displayed strength and determination, earning their qualifications through solid performances.
- The Gambia advanced after a 2-0 first-leg win, followed by a 2-1 victory in the return leg against Niger.
- DR Congo took a decisive lead with a 2-0 home win against Botswana and secured qualification with a 0-0 draw in the return leg.
- Angola edged Zimbabwe (2-1) and confirmed their spot with a 2-2 draw in the second leg.
- Namibia clinched a crucial 1-0 win over Eswatini to progress.
- Burkina Faso dominated Burundi (4-1) after a 1-0 first-leg win.
- Cape Verde outclassed Guinea (4-1) to qualify.
- Egypt, with a 1-0 win over Rwanda, also secured their place in the next round.
These teams have impressed with their tactics, commitment, and cohesion, setting the stage for intense and thrilling encounters in the second round.
Second Round: The Entry of the Top Seeds
The second round of qualifiers is set to take place from October 20 to 28, 2025, marking the arrival of Africa's top women's football teams.
Heavyweights like Nigeria, South Africa, Cameroon, Ghana, Zambia, and Cote d'Ivoire --regional champions and regulars in major continental tournaments--will enter the competition.
The upcoming fixtures in this decisive round promise to deliver thrilling clashes, as these experienced teams battle for a spot in the final tournament in Morocco.
Fixtures for the Second and Final Round of Qualifiers:
- M33 & M34: Angola vs Malawi
- M35 & M36: DR Congo vs South Africa
- M37 & M38: Tanzania vs Ethiopia
- M39 & M40: Namibia vs Zambia
- M41 & M42: Burkina Faso vs Togo
- M43 & M44: Algeria vs Cameroon
- M45 & M46: Egypt vs Ghana
- M47 & M48: Kenya vs Gambia
- M49 & M50: Benin vs Nigeria
- M51 & M52: Cape Verde vs Mali
- M53 & M54: Senegal vs Ivory Coast
First Round Results:
First-Leg Matches:
February 19, 2025:
- South Sudan 0 - 5 Algeria
- Niger 0 - 2 The Gambia
February 20, 2025:
- Botswana 0 - 2 DR Congo
- Tanzania 3 - 1 Equatorial Guinea
- Gabon 0 - 6 Mali
- Benin 2 - 1 Sierra Leone
- Angola 2 - 1 Zimbabwe
February 21, 2025:
- Kenya 0-0 Tunisia
- Eswatini 0- 3 Namibia
- Uganda 2-0 Ethiopia
- Rwanda 0-1 Egypt
- Guinea 2-2 Cape Verde
- Djibouti 0-5 Togo
February 23, 2025:
- Burundi 0 - 1 Burkina Faso
Second-Leg Matches:
February 24, 2025:
- The Gambia (Q) 2 - 1 Niger
- Sierra Leone 1 - 3 Benin (Q)
February 25, 2025:
- Egypt (Q) 2 - 2 Rwanda
- Mali (Q) 4 - 1 Gabon
- Algeria (Q) 3 - 0 South Sudan
February 26, 2025:
- Ethiopia (Q) 2 - 2 (5-4 pen) Uganda
- Namibia (Q) 1 - 0 Eswatini
- Tunisia 0 - 1 Kenya (Q)
- Zimbabwe 2 - 2 Angola (Q)
- Burkina Faso (Q) 4 - 1 Burundi
- DR Congo (Q) 0 - 0 Botswana
- Togo (Q) 5 - 0 Djibouti
- Cape Verde (Q) 4 - 1 Guinea
- Equatorial Guinea 1 - 1 Tanzania (Q)
The stage is now set for an exciting second round of qualifiers, where Africa's best teams will fight for their places at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2026.