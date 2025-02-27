Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Awcon Morocco 2026 - First Round of Qualifiers Conclude - Algeria, Mali Advance

The first round of qualifiers for the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 concluded on Wednesday night with Algeria, Mali, Togo and Kenya among the teams that excelled and advanced to the second round.

From February 19 to 26, 2025, the participating teams demonstrated unwavering determination, providing top-level football action.

First Round: A rigorous process

The opening round of the qualifiers featured impressive performances from many teams. Algeria stood out with a commanding victory over South Sudan, winning 5-0 and 3-0, confirming their dominance.

Meanwhile, Mali, led by the talented Agueicha Diarra, inflicted a heavy defeat on Gabon (6-0, 4-1), showcasing undeniable offensive power.

Togo secured an emphatic 5-0 win in the return leg against Djibouti, following an initial comfortable victory.

Kenya, with a solid defensive setup, eliminated Tunisia, securing a 0-0 draw in the first leg before clinching a 1-0 win in the return leg to qualify for the second round.

Tanzania also booked their spot after a 3-1 home win and a 1-1 draw in Equatorial Guinea, inspired by their standout player, Clara Luvanga.

However, the biggest upset came from Ethiopia, who stunned Uganda by winning on penalties (5-4) after two thrilling 2-2 draws.

Confirmed Teams for the Second Round

Several other teams also solidified their places in the next phase of the competition.

The Gambia, DR Congo, Angola, Namibia, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, and Egypt all displayed strength and determination, earning their qualifications through solid performances.

The Gambia advanced after a 2-0 first-leg win , followed by a 2-1 victory in the return leg against Niger .

advanced after a , followed by a in the return leg against . DR Congo took a decisive lead with a 2-0 home win against Botswana and secured qualification with a 0-0 draw in the return leg.

took a decisive lead with a and secured qualification with a in the return leg. Angola edged Zimbabwe (2-1) and confirmed their spot with a 2-2 draw in the second leg.

edged and confirmed their spot with a in the second leg. Namibia clinched a crucial 1-0 win over Eswatini to progress.

clinched a crucial to progress. Burkina Faso dominated Burundi (4-1) after a 1-0 first-leg win .

dominated after a . Cape Verde outclassed Guinea (4-1) to qualify.

outclassed to qualify. Egypt, with a 1-0 win over Rwanda, also secured their place in the next round.

These teams have impressed with their tactics, commitment, and cohesion, setting the stage for intense and thrilling encounters in the second round.

Second Round: The Entry of the Top Seeds

The second round of qualifiers is set to take place from October 20 to 28, 2025, marking the arrival of Africa's top women's football teams.

Heavyweights like Nigeria, South Africa, Cameroon, Ghana, Zambia, and Cote d'Ivoire --regional champions and regulars in major continental tournaments--will enter the competition.

The upcoming fixtures in this decisive round promise to deliver thrilling clashes, as these experienced teams battle for a spot in the final tournament in Morocco.

Fixtures for the Second and Final Round of Qualifiers:

M33 & M34: Angola vs Malawi

vs M35 & M36: DR Congo vs South Africa

vs M37 & M38: Tanzania vs Ethiopia

vs M39 & M40: Namibia vs Zambia

vs M41 & M42: Burkina Faso vs Togo

vs M43 & M44: Algeria vs Cameroon

vs M45 & M46: Egypt vs Ghana

vs M47 & M48: Kenya vs Gambia

vs M49 & M50: Benin vs Nigeria

vs M51 & M52: Cape Verde vs Mali

vs M53 & M54: Senegal vs Ivory Coast

First Round Results:

First-Leg Matches:

February 19, 2025:

South Sudan 0 - 5 Algeria

Niger 0 - 2 The Gambia

February 20, 2025:

Botswana 0 - 2 DR Congo

Tanzania 3 - 1 Equatorial Guinea

Gabon 0 - 6 Mali

Benin 2 - 1 Sierra Leone

Angola 2 - 1 Zimbabwe

February 21, 2025:

Kenya 0-0 Tunisia

Eswatini 0- 3 Namibia

Uganda 2-0 Ethiopia

Rwanda 0-1 Egypt

Guinea 2-2 Cape Verde

Djibouti 0-5 Togo

February 23, 2025:

Burundi 0 - 1 Burkina Faso

Second-Leg Matches:

February 24, 2025:

The Gambia (Q) 2 - 1 Niger

Sierra Leone 1 - 3 Benin (Q)

February 25, 2025:

Egypt (Q) 2 - 2 Rwanda

Mali (Q) 4 - 1 Gabon

Algeria (Q) 3 - 0 South Sudan

February 26, 2025:

Ethiopia (Q) 2 - 2 (5-4 pen) Uganda

Namibia (Q) 1 - 0 Eswatini

Tunisia 0 - 1 Kenya (Q)

Zimbabwe 2 - 2 Angola (Q)

Burkina Faso (Q) 4 - 1 Burundi

DR Congo (Q) 0 - 0 Botswana

Togo (Q) 5 - 0 Djibouti

Cape Verde (Q) 4 - 1 Guinea

Equatorial Guinea 1 - 1 Tanzania (Q)

The stage is now set for an exciting second round of qualifiers, where Africa's best teams will fight for their places at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2026.