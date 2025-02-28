Nigeria: Air France Flight Diversion - FG Reacts As Nigerian Passengers Stranded in Togo

A significant number of Nigerian passengers faced unexpected delays and frustration after an Air France flight, en route from Paris to Abuja, was diverted to Lomé, Togo, due to severe weather conditions in the Nigerian capital.

The incident prompted swift action from the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who expressed deep concern over the airline's handling of the situation.

According to Keyamo, the Air France flight was forced to land in Lomé due to adverse weather preventing a safe landing in Abuja.

However, he criticised the airline's initial plan to leave the passengers in Lomé overnight despite the weather in Abuja clearing and the aircraft's intended return to the city.

Keyamo took to his official X account to voice his concerns, stating that he had engaged with both his officials and Air France representatives to demand immediate action.

He insisted that the stranded passengers be returned to Abuja without delay or be provided with accommodations and care adhering to international standards.

"I have just been alerted of a situation involving mostly Nigerian passengers left stranded at Lome, Togo, by Air France.

"I insisted that those passengers must be brought back to Abuja tonight or be treated in line with best international standards if they must sleep in Lome," Keyamo stated on Thursday night.

The incident sparked concern among the affected passengers, who expressed their frustration over the lack of clear communication and the initial prospect of being stranded.

As of the latest reports, due to the interventions of the minister, actions were being taken to return the passengers to Abuja.