FOCAC 2025-2027 - Turning Commitments Into Action For a New Chapter In Africa-China Relations

28 February 2025
The Africa-China Centre for Policy & Advisory (ACCPA) hosted an insightful webinar on February 25, analyzing the post-FOCAC landscape. Experts from leading institutions discussed Africa’s evolving position in negotiations with China, the shift toward high-impact investments, and the practical implementation of FOCAC commitments since last September.

The event featured Dennis Munene Mwaniki, Executive Director of the China-Africa Center at the Africa Policy Institute; Paul Frimpong, Executive Director of the Africa-China Centre for Policy & Advisory; and An Na, Consultant and China specialist at communication agency 35°Nord. Their discussions provided key insights into trade, investment strategy, and security cooperation under the FOCAC framework.

One of the major highlights was China’s expansion of its zero-tariff policy, which now includes 140 additional African export products. This move is expected to enhance Africa’s trade potential with China and reduce its dependency on raw material exports.

“FOCAC aligns with Africa’s Agenda 2063, supporting regional integration through the construction of roads, railways, and other infrastructure projects,” stated Dennis Munene Mwaniki as he provided historical context on the FOCAC framework. He noted that “China’s 10 action plans are crucial for boosting trade and strengthening Africa’s industrial cooperation.” Paul Frimpong reinforced the point, noting: “FOCAC remains the most consistent and impactful Africa+1 Summit, offering the broadest cooperation framework with tangible benefits for Africa. China’s modernization journey also offers valuable lessons for Africa’s own path to industrialization.”

A key theme of the discussion was China’s evolving investment approach, shifting from large-scale megaprojects to localized, high-impact investments. This strategic pivot, known as ‘Small and Beautiful’, prioritizes cost-effective, sustainable projects in sectors such as clean energy, digital infrastructure, and industrialization.

An Na, who engaged with institutional and private clients in Beijing last September, shared first-hand insights: “‘Small and Beautiful’ is not just a slogan, it represents a shift toward investment models that prioritize local partnerships and long-term sustainability over sheer scale.”

Beyond trade and investment, Africa’s security cooperation with China was another focal point. The Global Security Initiative (GSI) underscores China’s commitment to stability efforts across the continent. “Africa’s goal of ‘Silencing the Guns’ aligns closely with China’s GSI, showing harmonization between FOCAC and Africa’s developmental goals.” noted Mwaniki.

The post-FOCAC 2025 webinar reaffirmed that the future of Africa-China relations will be pragmatic and results-oriented, prioritizing trade facilitation, targeted investments, and sustainable infrastructure development. As the FOCAC 2025-2027 Action Plan unfolds, stakeholders need to focus on leveraging these commitments to drive long-term economic transformation.

