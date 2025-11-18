On the second day of the Transform Africa Summit 2025, held under the theme “AI for Africa: Innovate Locally, Impact Globally,” Guinea moved from being an exemplary host to taking the lead in driving Africa’s digital transformation. The day was highlighted by the official launch of Pillar 3 of the Simandou 2040 Program and the rollout of TELEMO, a national e-procurement platform born from a Guinea–Rwanda South-South partnership. High-level discussions, strategic bilateral meetings, and concrete announcements punctuated the day — all focused on accelerating the continent’s digital integration. Among them were the mobilization of Africa’s innovation ecosystem through SANIA and the signing of key agreements to strengthen the continent’s Single Digital Market.

Simandou 2040 Program, Pillar 3: Digital as the Backbone of Industrialization

Guinea is laying a solid and sustainable technological foundation to drive the industrialization of its economy. Pillar 3 brings together infrastructure, transport, and technology to boost business competitiveness, modernize public administration, and strengthen the nation’s data and network sovereignty.

“Through this ambitious program, technology is becoming a true accelerator for all other sectors. It reflects the vision of the Head of State, fully embodied in the implementation of the Simandou 2040 Program. As a driver of digital development, we are ensuring that the legal and institutional framework is firmly in place to support and sustain this national ambition,” stated H.E. Rose Pola Pricemou, Minister of Posts, Telecommunications and Digital Economy.

The Simandou Academy, also announced today, will equip local talent with the skills needed to drive capacity building and raise the digital sector’s contribution to 20% of GDP in the years ahead. Meïssa Tall, Partner at KPMG West Africa, emphasized the program’s transformative potential: “What Europe achieved in 200 years and China in 50, Africa must accomplish in 25. Simandou 2040 Program projects a growth rate of 10%.”

Designed “by Africans, for Africans,” TELEMO streamlines and secures public procedures, strengthens transparency, and supports the fight against corruption. Endorsed as a national priority under the leadership of the country’s highest authorities, the platform embodies the link between sovereign ambition and tangible results. Djiba Diakité, Minister and Chief of Staff to the Presidency, officially launched TELEMO on behalf of the Head of State, marking a decisive milestone toward a connected Guinea that positions the digital state as a true driver of efficiency, accountability, and public trust.

Launch of SANIA: One Continent, One Ecosystem, One Innovation Agenda

Smart Africa today unveiled SANIA, a new platform designed to foster collaboration and connectivity across Africa’s innovation landscape. Its goal: to bring together investors, startups, accelerators, and institutions to create seamless linkages and scale innovation across borders. The vision is clear — an entrepreneur in Conakry should be able to connect directly with an investor in Lagos, within a coordinated and supportive pan-African community driven by governments and their partners. Ralph Oyini, Director of Digital Transformation and Services at Smart Africa, stated: “Africa has the money, the investors, the startups, and the innovation — but too often, these ecosystems operate in silos. SANIA is here to bring them together and connect them.”

Strategic Agreements to Strengthen Africa’s Single Digital Market

Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and contracts were signed today to reinforce the shared ambition of building a truly Single Digital Market for Africa. Spearheaded by Smart Africa, its Member States, and strategic partners, these agreements reflect a common determination to accelerate regional cooperation and equip the continent with concrete tools for an integrated digital economy. Among the highlights:

Smart Africa and YouthConnekt Africa signed a partnership to foster youth entrepreneurship and leadership through joint programs and mentorship networks;

signed a partnership to foster youth entrepreneurship and leadership through joint programs and mentorship networks; Smart Africa and Visa established a strategic collaboration to digitalize government services, expand digital payments, promote financial inclusion, and support e-commerce and trade facilitation;

established a strategic collaboration to digitalize government services, expand digital payments, promote financial inclusion, and support e-commerce and trade facilitation; Smart Africa and Ascend Digital Solutions launched a pilot project for the Smart Africa Data Exchange (SADX), a secure, cross-border interoperability platform connecting Benin, Ghana, and Rwanda, paving the way for greater data integration and trust across Africa.

Other MoUs aim to strengthen the continent’s institutional and human capacities — notably the Smart Africa Digital Academy (SADA) in partnership with the Republic of The Gambia, focused on advancing digital skills; a partnership with the Africa Top Level Domains Organization (AFTLD) to enhance digital sovereignty and cybersecurity across African country domains; and an agreement with Women Political Leaders (WPL) to promote inclusive female leadership and a gender-responsive digital transformation.

Together, these initiatives reinforce the vision championed by the Smart Africa Alliance: an interconnected, competitive, and sovereign Africa driving its place in the global digital economy.

Ministerial Youth Townhall: “The Charge Lies with Today’s Youth”

During a special Youth Forum, the message was clear: train, connect, finance, and host in Africa the solutions created by young African innovators. “Artificial intelligence requires computing power and algorithms, but what we already have are our young people. Capacity building comes first,” emphasized Lacina Koné, Director General and CEO of Smart Africa, calling for the next edition of the Summit to showcase applications hosted in Conakry’s new data center — a symbol of Africa’s growing digital sovereignty driven by its youth.

H.E. Mamadou Cellou Baldé, Minister of Youth of the Republic of Guinea, who attended the session to hear the pitches presented by young African innovators, stated: “Our ambition is to build a generation of youth who create, code, and invent the applications of tomorrow. To achieve this, we must focus on training, access to finance, and support for innovation, while also reducing the gap between urban and rural areas.” Bringing the day to a close, H.E. Amadou Oury Bah, Prime Minister of the Republic of Guinea, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to digital inclusion: “Guinea is back! We will connect 2,200 schools by the end of 2026 so that digital technology becomes a tool for learning. From this day forward, ‘impossible’ is no longer a Guinean word.”

The ANSUTEN Grand Prize: A Launchpad for Guinean Innovation

On the sidelines of the Forum discussions, the Summit celebrated Guinean excellence and creativity through the ANSUTEN Grand Prize for Technology and Innovation (GPATI), an initiative led by the National Agency for Universal Telecommunications and Digital Services (ANSUTEN). Serving as a true showcase of local ingenuity, this national award aims to stimulate research, encourage development, and promote homegrown digital solutions to the country’s challenges, while placing youth at the heart of the digital transformation.

For this year’s final, 20 projects were presented across four categories: Startup, Young Entrepreneur, Research, and Women’s Award. The top prizes were awarded respectively to Avitech Guinée, CNSG, Cool Roof & Confort Thermique, and Battè, illustrating both the diversity and the strength of national innovation.

Each winner will receive technical support worth 300 million GNF and financial assistance ranging from 150 to 200 million GNF, reflecting the strong commitment of both the Summit and Guinean authorities to promoting local excellence and sustainably accelerating digital innovation across the country.