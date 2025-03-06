Nigeria: Natasha-Akpabio Saga Snowballs Into Protests

The drama surrounding Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio took a new twist yesterday as protesters besieged the National Assembly, declaring support for the Kogi Central senator.

The protesters, who carried several placards, called for Akpabio's resignation.

Police officers deployed at the National Assembly, however, dispersed the pro-Akpoti-Uduaghan protesters and prevented them from accessing the complex.

This came as Akpabio denied any attempt to sexually harass Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP-Kogi) as alleged by her.

Akpabio made the rebuttal at the resumption of plenary on Wednesday, following a week-long recess.

On February 28, in an interview on Arise TV, the Kogi Central senator alleged that her trouble in the Senate began after she rejected sexual advances from the Senate president.

The allegation came shortly after the Senate referred Akpoti-Uduaghan to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for disciplinary review.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had disrupted the plenary by rejecting her assigned seat, defying Akpabio's order, and repeatedly raising a point of order despite being overruled.

The saga has since led to legal disputes and a rift between the apex northern regional body, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), and the apex South-South sociocultural group, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

Reacting to ACF's call for an investigation into the allegation, PANDEF accused the Northern body of plotting to capitalise on the crisis to oust President Bola Tinubu in 2027, beginning with the removal of Tinubu's core loyalists, such as Akpabio.

In response to the allegation against him, Akpabio said: "On the 28th day of February, there were some serious allegations circulating on social media and TV of a purported harassment of Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

"While I am aware that the matters are in court, I would like to state clearly that at no time did I ever attempt this sexual harassment of the said Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan or any other woman."

Senator Akpabio stated that he had a good upbringing and, as such, would not engage in the kind of behaviour he was accused of.

"I and my siblings were raised very well through very difficult times by my late single mother, who died in 2000. I, therefore, have the highest regard for women.

"At no time did I ever harass any woman, and I will never do so," he said, adding that he was the most gender-friendly governor in Nigeria during his two terms between 2007 and 2015.

"In conclusion, I urge all Nigerians, particularly the media and social media, to await the court's decision and please do not jump to conclusions on matters of mere allegations," he said.

Meanwhile, the Senate rejected a petition on the alleged sexual harassment laid before it by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akpabio had initially moved to refer the petition to the relevant committee for consideration, but senators opposed the move, arguing that the matter was sub judice and treating the matter violated the Senate's Standing Rules.

Senate Chief Whip Mohammed Tahir Monguno and Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele led the argument against accepting the petition, calling for its rejection.

Monguno stated that the petition was inadmissible because the Senate cannot deliberate on matters already before a court of competent jurisdiction.

He further pointed out that Senate rules prohibit petitions signed by a serving senator, noting that Akpoti-Uduaghan had signed the petition herself, violating Order 40(4) of the Senate Rules.

Similarly, Bamidele insisted that the Senate should not accept the petition based on emotions, arguing that established rules must be followed in such cases.

Court Stops Disciplinary Proceedings Against Sen Akpoti-Uduaghan

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has stopped the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions from commencing disciplinary proceedings against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Justice Egwuatu gave the order on Tuesday following an ex parte application filed by counsel to Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The Kogi Central lawmaker had been invited to appear before the Senate's disciplinary committee following her altercation with Akpabio on February 20.

The applicant's counsel were listed as Sanusi Musa, M. J. Numa, Y. M. Zakari, B. J. Tabai, Tijanni Jimol, and M. C. Bekee.

The defendants in the application are the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Senate, the Senate President, and the chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics.

According to the document seen by TheCable, the Kogi senator prayed that the court grant an order restraining the Senate and the Ethics Committee from "proceeding with the purported investigation" against her.

Akpoti-Uduaghan asked the court to grant an order "declaring that any action taken during the pendency of this suit is null, void and of no effect whatsoever."

The Kogi senator also prayed for a court order allowing the defendants to be served with the originating summons and other related documents through substituted means.

Step Aside For Independent Investigation, Northern Elders Tell Akpabio

Weighing in on the controversy, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has called for an immediate, independent investigation into the unfolding conflict.

The NEF also demanded that the Senate President step aside to ensure a fair and unbiased investigation, free from any potential interference.

It said that as the highest lawmaking institution in Nigeria, the Senate must uphold the values of fairness, justice, and respect, adding that any deviation from these principles risks damaging Nigeria's reputation in the international community.

In a statement by the spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum, Professor Abubakar Jika Jiddere, the group said it was deeply concerning that, at a time when there is a global push for gender sensitivity, inclusiveness, and respect for fundamental human rights, especially the dignity of women in high-level public service, a female senator is being subjected to public intimidation and mistreatment.

Kogi Central stakeholders disown Sen Akpoti-Uduaghan, threaten recall

Meanwhile, a coalition of Kogi Central stakeholders has distanced the district from Akpoti-Uduaghan's ongoing dispute with Akpabio, warning that they may initiate a recall process if she continues on this path.

In an open letter signed by AbdulRaheem Adeku, the Kogi Central Concerned Stakeholders apologised to Akpabio on behalf of the Ebira people, describing their senator's conduct as "disrespectful and unbecoming" of a lawmaker.

The group highlighted Akpabio's past support for Natasha, particularly his role in securing her the chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Local Content.

They described her actions as a betrayal, recalling that Akpabio had previously nominated Senator Abubakar Ohere to hold the position, anticipating her eventual court-declared victory.

They further noted that Natasha, despite being a first-time senator, had enjoyed privileges such as attending high-profile international events alongside Akpabio and leveraging her influence to attract empowerment programmes for her constituents.

The stakeholders, however, expressed concern over the controversy surrounding the senator's sexual harassment allegations against the Senate President, arguing that it has placed Kogi Central under unnecessary public scrutiny.

"We categorically dissociate ourselves from the inappropriate behaviour of Senator Natasha. She should focus on her mandate, protect our collective interests, and desist from distractions that serve no common good," the letter stated.

The group emphasised that Kogi Central values loyalty and gratitude, and condemned what they described as a "smear campaign" against Akpabio.

They warned that if the senator continues on this path, they may be compelled to initiate a recall process.

Reaffirming their support for Akpabio and the Senate leadership, they urged the Red Chamber to take disciplinary measures to ensure respect and order in the chamber.

Call Akpabio to Order -- Egbira Group Urges Tinubu

A socio-political group, Egbira Voice Worldwide, has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the ongoing dispute between Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The group urged the President to ensure neutrality in the matter to safeguard the integrity of the National Assembly.

At the heart of the controversy is the establishment of five Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) stations in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

A private-sector initiative was recently conducted to boost economic activities and support the revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company.

However, the project has sparked political tension and legislative conflicts.

Adding to the controversy, protests have emerged from the South-South geopolitical zone, with some groups demanding that the LNG stations be relocated to the Niger Delta, specifically to an Urhobo community.

Dr Ominimini, a senior legislative assistant in the Office of the Senate President, has publicly called for the project's relocation, arguing that the resources should benefit the region from which they originate.

In response, Egbira Voice Worldwide has condemned any attempts to halt or relocate the project. The group insists that Ajaokuta's strategic location--serving both Northern and Southern Nigeria--makes it a suitable site for the LNG stations.

It has warned that any attempt to disrupt the project will be met with resistance.

The statement said Senate President Akpabio had accused Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan of "diverting" Niger Delta resources to Northern Nigeria through the LNG initiative.

"Following her participation in the foundation-laying ceremony, she was removed as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Local Content, a move perceived by her supporters as politically motivated," it said.

The group also urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to disregard calls for the project's relocation, describing those opposing it as "enemies of the Nigerian state."

It further appealed to President Tinubu to revisit the proposal for a refinery in Kogi State, originally initiated under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

It noted that the late Ohinoyi of Egbira, Dr Ado Ibrahim, had allocated 450 hectares of land for the project, which was in progress before the administration ended.

Senate Committee Dismisses Akpoti-Uduaghan's Petition Against Akpabio

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions has declared the petition filed by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi) against Senate President Godswill Akpabio as "dead on arrival."

The committee chairman, Senator Neda Imaseun (LP, Edo), made the declaration during an investigative hearing on the petition, which accused Akpabio of sexual harassment, abuse of office, and obstruction of legislative functions.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had presented the petition during Wednesday's plenary, reading it aloud before submitting it.

However, her move was immediately challenged by Senate Chief Whip Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno), who cited Order 40(4) of the Senate Standing Rules, stating that: "No senator may present to the Senate a petition signed by themselves."

Monguno warned that allowing such a petition could set a dangerous precedent, leading to chaos and anarchy in the Senate.

He further noted that the matter was already in court, making it sub judice (under judicial consideration and therefore prohibited from discussion elsewhere).

"Senator Natasha has taken this matter to court, and the wife of the Senate President has also filed a suit regarding the same issue. Therefore, the Senate has no business entertaining this matter," he said.

Despite the objections, Senate President Akpabio accepted the petition but referred it to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for further review.

At the hearing, the Committee Chairman Senator Imaseun reaffirmed that the petition would not be entertained, as it violated the Senate rulebook and was already before the courts.

"The first thing we check when a petition comes before us is whether it is already in court. If the answer is yes, we do not touch such petitions," he explained.

He also explained that Senate rules prohibit senators from submitting a petition signed by themselves.

Imaseun concluded that the petition was invalid and would not be considered.

"We are going by our rulebook, and I can confidently say that this petition is dead on arrival," he declared.

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Ethics has also launched an investigation into Akpoti-Uduaghan's alleged disorderly conduct during a plenary session on February 20.

The probe follows a petition filed by Senate Spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti), accusing Akpoti-Uduaghan of flagrant disregard for Senate rules during a confrontation with the Senate leadership over seat allocation.

During the February 25 plenary, the Senate referred Adaramodu's petition to the Ethics Committee, mandating it to submit a report within two weeks.

At the investigative hearing, Adaramodu, Senator Titus Zam (APC, Benue), the chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules and Business, and Sergeant-at-Arms Mr. Murthar Usman made presentations on the matter.

However, Akpoti-Uduaghan was absent from the hearing.

Adaramodu described Akpoti-Uduaghan's behaviour as extreme intransigence and called for disciplinary action. "Where there is sin, there must be a penalty," he stated.

Addressing her absence, the committee chairman, Imaseun, suggested that her lawyers may have advised her not to appear before the panel.

He assured that the committee would deliberate on the evidence presented and submit a recommendation to the full Senate.

With Akpoti-Uduaghan's petition rejected and an ongoing investigation into her conduct, the Senate is expected to make final decisions in the coming weeks.