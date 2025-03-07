Nigeria: I Remain a Legitimate Senator Despite 'Illegal' Suspension, Says Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central), has rejected her six-month suspension from the Senate, insisting that she remains a legitimate senator despite what she described as an "illegal" suspension.

In a statement reacting to the development, Akpoti-Uduaghan said the suspension violates the principles of natural justice, fairness, and equity.

"Against the culture of silence, intimidation, and victim-shaming, my unjust suspension from the Nigerian Senate invalidates the principles of natural justice, fairness, and equity," she stated.

"The illegal suspension does not withdraw my legitimacy as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and I will continue to use my duly elected position to serve my constituents and country to the best of my ability till 2027 and beyond."

Vanguard had reported that the Senate on Thursday suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months amid the sexual harassment allegation she made against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The suspension, reached during the plenary, came after a recommendation from the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

As part of the suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan's salary and security details would be withdrawn, and she would be barred from accessing the National Assembly premises.

Her office would also be locked, and her legislative aides would not receive their salaries during this period. The Senate further ruled out reconsidering her suspension until the six-month term ends or she submits a formal apology.