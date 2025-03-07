A former Special Adviser to the immediate-past President Muhammadu Buhari in the office of Vice President, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has described the suspension of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, as a 'grave injustice and desperate smear campaign' by the Nigerian Senate.

The former presidential aide stated this in a post on his Facebook page on Friday morning titled: "On the Suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan: A Grave Injustice and a Desperate Smear Campaign."

Ojudu said, "The decision of the Nigerian Senate to suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for raising allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio is deeply troubling and unjustifiable.

"While I take no position on the veracity of her claim, the fundamental principle of fairness demands that Akpabio should not have presided over a case in which he was personally implicated.

"It was his duty to step aside and allow his deputy to handle the matter impartially. By failing to do so, he compromised the integrity of the Senate and reinforced the perception of institutional bias against women who dare to speak up."

He added that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was not one to be dismissed lightly as someone he has had the opportunity to interact with in an official capacity while serving in the Presidency, "and I can attest that she is a woman of immense strength, intelligence, and purpose. She is not frivolous, nor is she someone who can be easily intimidated."

Ojudu, a one-time Senator representing Ekiti Central, recalled the suspended lawmaker's journey in Kogi State politics as one marked by monumental struggles and persecution who remained unwavering in her commitment to her people.

"Her grassroots connection is undeniable, and her dedication to uplifting her constituency is evident in her relentless advocacy," he said.

The Ekiti-born veteran journalist stressed that "beyond the unjust suspension, what is even more disgraceful is the rash of hired protesters in both Abuja and Akwa Ibom, clearly orchestrated to malign her.

"These so-called protests are glaringly artificial, a poorly executed charade that insults the intelligence of Nigerians. It is evident to the world that these are not spontaneous expressions of public sentiment but paid theatrics aimed at discrediting a strong woman who refuses to be silenced.

"The fact that such desperate measures are being deployed only signals that someone has something to hide. This playbook is cheap, nauseating, and frankly, an embarrassment to any society that claims to uphold democratic values," he said, adding "But history has shown that truth and justice always prevail."

He expressed optimism that the suspension was a temporary setback, assuring that Akpoti-Uduaghan will emerge from her ordeal stronger, noting her resilience in cementing her place as a formidable politician and conscientious public servant.

"Meanwhile, those orchestrating this smear campaign will find their names recorded in the book of infamy--a stark reminder of those who stood on the wrong side of history.

"Nigeria deserves a legislative chamber where justice is not only done but seen to be done. The Senate must correct this grave injustice and ensure that no lawmaker--especially a woman--faces persecution for speaking out," Ojudu added.