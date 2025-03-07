Nigeria: My Suspension Unjust, Violates Principles of Natural Justice - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

7 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, says her unjust suspension from the Senate violates the principles of natural justice, fairness and equity.

She made this known on her Facebook page while reacting to her suspension on Thursday by the Senate as recommended by its Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months over "total violation of the Senate Standing Orders, 2023 as amended".

The Senate also approved that her salaries and allowances be suspended.

Reacting, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan said that "Against the culture of silence, intimidation and victim-shaming; my unjust suspension from the Nigerian Senate invalidates the principles of natural justice, fairness and equity.

"The illegal suspension does not withdraw my legitimacy as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I will continue to use my duly elected position to serve my constituents and country to the best of my ability till 2027 and beyond."

