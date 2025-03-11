Nigeria: 'Look Me in the Face, Tell Me What's Wrong', Tinubu Tells Nigerian Youths

President Bola Tinubu has urged young Nigerians to engage directly with his administration, emphasising his openness to feedback and constructive dialogue.

Speaking on Monday at the inauguration of the National Youth Congress Planning Committee at the State House, Abuja, Tinubu challenged youths to voice their concerns boldly, assuring them that his government remains committed to their aspirations.

"Look at me in the face, tell me whatever you think is wrong and the way you want things done," the President told the planning committee members. "We'll try to implement all of it as long as it is for the prosperity of this country."

The President's remarks underscored his administration's focus on youth inclusion in governance, aligning with his earlier Independence Day pledge to convene a 30-day National Youth Confab. The conference aims to address key issues such as unemployment, education, and political participation, ensuring that young Nigerians play an active role in shaping the nation's future.

Tinubu acknowledged the economic challenges that have plagued the country, but expressed optimism that ongoing reforms were yielding results. "When we started, it looked so foggy, dicey, and hopeless. We were fetching water from a dry well," he said. "But today, the economy has turned the corner; prices are falling, confidence is improving, and investors are looking in."

Encouraging youths to take ownership of national development, Tinubu urged the planning committee to focus on leveraging technology, agriculture, and entrepreneurship to create opportunities for young people. "Let's employ technology every way possible, let's look at our farming conditions, let's hear what we can do to empower youths in their firm spirit," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, also spoke at the event, reiterating the administration's commitment to engaging with young people. He urged Nigerian youths to seize the opportunity provided by the upcoming confab to contribute to developmental policies that will shape their future.

A lead member of the planning committee and Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, commended the President for prioritising youth involvement but cautioned that the process must remain apolitical. "The confab must be completely insulated from politics to truly serve its purpose," he said.

The National Youth Confab, which will span 30 days, is expected to include virtual consultations, regional engagements, and a final week-long conference in Abuja. The planning committee comprises representatives from government ministries, civil society organizations, and international development partners.

With the inauguration of the committee, preparations for the youth conference are now underway, as the Tinubu administration seeks to foster a more inclusive and participatory approach to governance.